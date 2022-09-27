Read full article on original website
putnamsentinel.com
1952 Glandorf High School graduates host reunion
thevillagereporter.com
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brayton Huffman (Archbold)
The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold golfer Brayton Huffman. At the NWOAL championships last Friday, Huffman fired an 80, a new 18-hole record for Archbold, to capture the second individual title of her Bluestreak career.
thevillagereporter.com
Statement From AG Yost On Breakthrough Between University Of Toledo & ProMedica
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today after ProMedica Health System agreed to pay two outstanding payments it owes the University of Toledo’s medical school as part of an academic affiliation agreement:. “This is the best possible solution to the impasse –...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg student population explodes: District grows by 19% in last decade
PERRYSBURG – Enrollment in the school district has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade. “Enrollment is something on everyone’s mind,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler at the Sept. 19 board of education meeting. He reported that since 2012, enrollment in the district has grown...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton @ North Central Volleyball
PIONEER – The Bulldogs improved to 15-2 after a straight set win at North Central. Sofie Taylor finished 68/68 setting with 33 assists and Maddie Smith totaled 14 kills on 21/23 hitting. Swanton d. North Central 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 Swanton (15-2) – Sofie Taylor: 13/15 serving, 4 aces, 68/68...
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen Schools To Host Community Conversations
Evergreen Local Schools is hosting four community conversation opportunities during the month of October. Mr. Eric J. Smola, superintendent, and Mr. Brian Carroll, treasurer, will be having open office hours at different locations throughout the district to give community members a chance to share comments and ask questions in an informal environment.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Volleyball Roundup For September 26, 2022
WAUSEON – Hayley Meyer and Johanna Tester had 17 and 11 kills, respectively, for Wauseon in Senior night win over Stryker. Jazmine Barajas rung up 38 digs for the Indians and Addy Case poured in 33 assists on 121/122 setting. Emma Fulk led the attack for the Panthers with...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker @ Wauseon Volleyball
WAUSEON – Hayley Meyer and Johanna Tester had 17 and 11 kills, respectively, for Wauseon in Senior night win over Stryker. Jazmine Barajas rung up 38 digs for the Indians and Addy Case poured in 33 assists on 121/122 setting. Emma Fulk led the attack for the Panthers with...
thevillagereporter.com
Gregory Fry (1958-2022)
Gregory Alan Fry, age 64, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born March 5, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Genevieve Ann (Szmania) Fry. Gregory graduated from Rogers High School in 1976. A few years later on October 9,...
thevillagereporter.com
Donalee Hess (1925-2022)
Donalee Margaret Hess, age 96, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. Donalee was born on December 18, 1925, in Pioneer, Ohio, the daughter of Menno S. and Pearl (Burt) Oyer. She met James Rogers Hess while attending the Fort Wayne International...
'This is very biased, this is very harmful': TPS board looks at controversial Title IX bill
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio's Board of Education is considering changes some have said would cause discrimination in schools, and now, more people are coming out against a proposal from the Ohio Board of Education that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.
thevillagereporter.com
Douglas “Doug” Lee (1943-2022)
Douglas “Doug” Lee passed away peacefully, at home, with his family by his side and his loving wife holding his hand Monday morning, September 19, 2022. Doug was born on 6/19/1943 in Wheeling, WV to Russell and Alice Lee. Russel was an Army Chaplin and Doug was able to travel the world with his family.
thevillagereporter.com
Brent Miller (1956-2022)
Brent D. Miller passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66. Brent was born on February 5, 1956 to Lawrence and Marjora Miller. He graduated high school in 1974, and went on to Hesston College. While attending in 1977, he was involved in a car accident that bound him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
thevillagereporter.com
Evelyn Wildermuth (1918-2022)
Evelyn P. Wildermuth, age 103, of Delaware, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:28 A.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio, where she had been a resident. Evelyn was a 1935 graduate of Central High School, in Columbus, Ohio and...
thevillagereporter.com
Lois “Boots” Lockman (1924-2022)
Lois “Boots” Lockman, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 in her home at Eatonton, Georgia. Lois was born November 24, 1924, in Napoleon, Ohio to Ezra and Priscilla Neuhauser. She was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met Robert F. Lockman.
wlen.com
Lenawee Community Foundation Makes Special Announcement on AJ Smith Rec. Center
Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation made a special announcement at their 25th anniversary celebration last week about the AJ Smith Recreation Center in Tecumseh. The Center was originally funded by the Ruth v. and Ruth Anne Thompson Fund. The foundation announced that there is only one remaining principal payment of $200,000 and it will be made in January 2023.
thevillagereporter.com
Robert Rathburn, II (1949-2022)
Robert William Rathburn, II, age 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was a home health aide for CLASS in Napoleon. Robert was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and, as a former truck driver, enjoyed hanging out at the truck stop in Napoleon.
sent-trib.com
BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
