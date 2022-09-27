Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Lois “Boots” Lockman (1924-2022)
Lois “Boots” Lockman, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 in her home at Eatonton, Georgia. Lois was born November 24, 1924, in Napoleon, Ohio to Ezra and Priscilla Neuhauser. She was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met Robert F. Lockman.
thevillagereporter.com
Gregory Fry (1958-2022)
Gregory Alan Fry, age 64, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born March 5, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Genevieve Ann (Szmania) Fry. Gregory graduated from Rogers High School in 1976. A few years later on October 9,...
thevillagereporter.com
Jack Hageman (1933-2022)
Jack R. Hageman, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Hageman was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He was employed at IBEW as an electrician...
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. The day will include all kinds of promotion for Green Edge on OSU platforms. Local business struggling with staffing problems. Updated: 5 hours ago. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle...
thevillagereporter.com
Evelyn Wildermuth (1918-2022)
Evelyn P. Wildermuth, age 103, of Delaware, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:28 A.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio, where she had been a resident. Evelyn was a 1935 graduate of Central High School, in Columbus, Ohio and...
thevillagereporter.com
Donalee Hess (1925-2022)
Donalee Margaret Hess, age 96, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. Donalee was born on December 18, 1925, in Pioneer, Ohio, the daughter of Menno S. and Pearl (Burt) Oyer. She met James Rogers Hess while attending the Fort Wayne International...
thevillagereporter.com
Robert Rathburn, II (1949-2022)
Robert William Rathburn, II, age 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was a home health aide for CLASS in Napoleon. Robert was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and, as a former truck driver, enjoyed hanging out at the truck stop in Napoleon.
RELATED PEOPLE
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
WTOL-TV
NW Ohioans in Florida share experiences as Hurricane Ian hits
TOLEDO, Ohio — In Cape Coral, Florida, Toledo native Emily Reese has experienced many hurricanes in the 40 years she's lived in the state. But she said Hurricane Ian is one she will never forget. "This storm is different," Reese said. "I have never encountered a storm of this...
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
Raising Cane's set for Perrysburg debut
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video first aired June 30, 2022, as part of a. Are you ready for chicken fingers and French fries at the French Quarter Square?. The popular chicken finger chain announced Thursday that the wait will be over in early November for its Perrysburg location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon @ Delta Boys Soccer
DELTA – Max York registered an unassisted goal for the Panthers as they earned a 1-1 draw at home with Wauseon. Gavin Gerig scored on assist from Benicio Torres for the Indians goal in the first half. Wauseon (6-4-2, 2-2-1 NWOAL) – Goal: Gavin Gerig; Assist: Benicio Torres.
thevillagereporter.com
Marion Issac (1919-2022)
Marion Isaac passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 25, 2022, following a car accident returning from her great niece’s wedding in Toledo. She was born August 10, 1919, the eighth child of George and Mary Isaac, immigrants from Bloudan, Syria. Marion was the youngest of six...
mahoningmatters.com
Hurricane Ian, Toledo refinery fire impacting Ohio gas prices
An unexpected one-two punch continues to move gas prices higher for Ohioans, at least in the short term before the switch to winter blends may provide some relief. A fire at an oil refinery in Toledo last week shut down the plant’s operations and is impacting prices in the Midwest. At the same time, Hurricane Ian’s path through the Gulf of Mexico and impact in Florida is also expected to affect distribution, according to experts at AAA.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For September 27th, 2022
ARCHBOLD – Archbold stormed back from trailing 2-1 at halftime with four second half goals to hand Evergreen their first league loss 5-4. Krayton Kern scored four goals and Brady Bacik added three assists for Archbold. Evergreen (10-2, 3-1 NWOAL) – Goals: Riley Dunbar, Evan Grasser, Nick Rosinski.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
saturdaytradition.com
CBS Sports Network crew picks 2 B1G upsets in Week 5
We have some huge B1G matchups this Saturday for Week 5. That also means some potential upsets throughout the conference. The CBS Sports Network crew tackled the full slate of college football games recently, and two analysts picked upsets out of the B1G. Former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel is...
13abc.com
Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
Comments / 0