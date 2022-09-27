ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
WEAR

Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida's west coast

An afternoon weather advisory update shows Hurricane Ian has entered the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, with a landfall expected on the west coast of Florida. At least nine counties in Florida are under a mandatory evacuation order, with five others considered under a voluntary order to leave.
