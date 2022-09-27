CUSTER, S.D.– With the buffalo all set up in the southeastern corner of the park and tents going up for food and vendor booths, Custer State Park is just about ready for the 57th annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up. While only becoming a popular event among visitors within the last 20 to 30 years, thousands are expected to visit the park for what is considered one of their largest events of the year.

