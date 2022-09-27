Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Take a look at how the Journey Museum became what it is today
The Journey Museum officially opened May 18, 1997, but the museum itself was part of a Cultural Steering Committee a. few years before around 1993. However, the Journey Museum was originally going to be called The Spirit of the Black Hills Museum based on what the Cultural Steering Committee had recommended.
newscenter1.tv
4 things to do in the Rapid City area this weekend
The Blue Man Group is making a stop in Rapid City. Over 35 million people worldwide have experienced this smash hit phenomenon. Blue Man Group will be performing Friday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 1 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. While the...
newscenter1.tv
Things to know before heading to the Buffalo Round Up Arts Festival
CUSTER, S.D.–The first day of the 29th annual Buffalo Round Up Arts Festival kicked off Thursday morning with hundreds of people eager to celebrate the Round Up and find some unique gifts. Where is the festival?. The Arts Festival is located just past the State Game Lodge and directly...
kotatv.com
South Dakota Kids Belong expands west to help children in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An organization spreading awareness about the need for foster care families in South Dakota expanded Tuesday. The South Dakota Kids Belong chapter is expanding its mission to Pennington County, and more specifically Rapid City, to encourage more people to become foster parents for children in need.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis residents weigh in on new adventure park
STURGIS — Longtime Sturgis resident Gordon Kotab was in a quandary Tuesday trying to determine how he would spend his last half million dollars. Would it be for an inflatable obstacle course, a zoom flume, or a small slash park.
newscenter1.tv
Tips for navigating the annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up
CUSTER, S.D.– With the buffalo all set up in the southeastern corner of the park and tents going up for food and vendor booths, Custer State Park is just about ready for the 57th annual Governor’s Buffalo Round Up. While only becoming a popular event among visitors within the last 20 to 30 years, thousands are expected to visit the park for what is considered one of their largest events of the year.
Black Hills Pioneer
Swarm Days parade fit for royalty
It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
newscenter1.tv
Louisiana girl traveling the country to spread love, positivity to law enforcement makes a stop in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For the last five years, 12-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin of Louisiana has been on a mission to spread love and gratitude for law enforcement across the United States. With her mother, Angie, and brother, Phillip, they have made their way across the country to South Dakota. After meeting with officers in Rapid City, she explained her story.
newscenter1.tv
Q&A: What is a sports commission and why is Rapid City considering one?
On Tuesday, September 27, Visit Rapid City met with advisers to discuss attracting new tourism dollars to the community. Their idea: create a sports commission. A sports commission is a group of people with the goal of promoting sports tourism while also allocating funding to improve and/or create sports facilities.
newscenter1.tv
11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck missing from Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported missing on Monday, September 26. Schierbeck was last seen in the evening on Friday, September 23, near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive. She...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City park restrooms closing with the changing seasons
RAPID CITY, S.D.– In order to keep facilities safe through the winter weather the Rapid City Parks Department is closing many on-site restrooms by Friday, September 30. Facilities in Sioux Park are scheduled to remain open through October 17. The decision to drastically reduce the number of locations stems...
newscenter1.tv
Looking for more than just a good book? Here’s how the Rapid City Public Library can help
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Public Library (RCPL) is a free resource that anyone in Pennington County can use, and it’s filled with plenty of stories to explore cover to cover. While people tend to think of libraries as just a place to borrow books, they...
newscenter1.tv
Anthrax found in South Dakota cattle
Several unvaccinated cows in Meade County have died after being infected with anthrax, according to a Tuesday release from the South Dakota Animal Industry Board. The Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at South Dakota State University confirmed the disease from samples submitted over the weekend. This is the first...
KEVN
Monument Health is first to try new device that helps detect irregular heart rhythm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute is the first location in South Dakota to be using the new Octaray medical device. The device is used to detect abnormal heart rhythms called atrial fibrillation, commonly known as “A-FIB”, which is a type of heart arrhythmia.
newscenter1.tv
Gov. Noem announces support for grocery tax cut
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On a campaign stop in Rapid City on Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced she will seek to repeal South Dakota’s grocery tax, a 4.5% sales tax. South Dakota is one of only a handful of states that charges that full sales tax rate.
KELOLAND TV
2 face possible penalties for Deadwood proxy bets
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A Deadwood casino and one of its top employees lost their licenses Wednesday for placing illegal proxy bets on sporting events through the casino and engaging in other related illegal activities. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming went into executive session to consider allegations against...
lincolnparishjournal.com
LSP lieutenant placed on leave following South Dakota arrest
Baton Rouge, LA – Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed...
gowatertown.net
Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
kotatv.com
Pennington County Board of Commissioners approves the purchase of an ‘8-acre building’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As Pennington County continues to experience rapid growth, they are also preparing for the future. In response to a recent facility needs analysis, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday morning to purchase a 76,316 square-foot building. The building was purchased for less than...
