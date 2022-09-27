Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Projects Moving Forward to Develop First Ammonia Bunker Vessels
Two leading shipping companies both reported that they are moving forward with efforts to develop some of the maritime industry’s first ammonia bunker vessels. With the industry continuing to highlight the potential of ammonia to become one of the leader alternative fuels the challenge continues to build the infrastructure to support it as a marine fuel while addressing the unique challenges, including the toxicity of ammonia.
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
Ukraine's New U.S.-Made NASAMS Defense System Compared to Russia's S-400
Successful lobbying by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has led to his country receiving National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) from the United States, drawing comparisons to Russia's own S-400 missile system. On August 24, the U.S. Department of Defense announced that six additional NASAMS with extra munitions were part of...
Flying Saucer Appears On U.S. Aviation Intelligence Office Logo (Updated)
ODNI/DODAn official flying saucer-adorned aviation intelligence unit logo has appeared drawing significant interest and speculation online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
maritime-executive.com
EverWind and Maersk’s Svitzer to Develop Canada’s First Green Fuel Tug
Efforts are underway to develop and operate Canada’s first green fuel powered commercial tugs. EverWind Fuels, a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Nova Scotia, and Svitzer, a leading global towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, agreed to deploy one of the world’s first green fuel powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait in Nova Scotia.
maritime-executive.com
Shift Gets Ready to Power 17 All-Electric and Hybrid Tugs
In a sign that battery-electric and battery-hybrid systems are taking off in the workboat sector, Shift Clean Energy says that it will be supplying energy storage systems for 17 new hybrid and electric tugs. Its customers include Vallianz and ZEEboat for fully electric tugs and additional customers are lined up for projects for large-scale hybrid, set for delivery in 2023-4.
maritime-executive.com
Abu Dhabi Expands Investments in Container and Dry Bulk Shipping
Abu Dhabi is continuing its efforts to build out its investment in the shipping industry through its AD Ports focusing on leveraging its trading and logistic operations. In two separate agreements through its Safeen Feeders, which was launched in 2020, AD Ports announced new investments in both container and dry bulk shipping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Six European Ports Collaborate to Support Offshore Wind Growth
One of the challenges created by the rapid expansion of the offshore wind industry is the need for port facilities to support the industry both during its installation and later for maintenance and operations. In many parts of the world, they are struggling with the need to support the industry while analysts warn that the lack of port capacity could slow the development of the next phase of offshore wind.
maritime-executive.com
Breakthrough Design of LNG-Fueled/Ammonia Ready VLCC Receives Approval
A collaboration between a shipbuilder, shipowner, tank designer, and class society is reporting a significant breakthrough in the development of designs for the next step in ammonia-ready VLCCs that will support the adoption of zero-emission shipping. French class society Bureau Veritas participated in the project and awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the LNG dual-fueled and ammonia fuel prepared very large crude carrier (VLCC).
maritime-executive.com
UK Marks World Maritime Day With Funding Boost for Green Shipping
To mark this year’s World Maritime Day, the UK government has announced funding for the third round of its clean maritime demonstration competition, which will invest up to $64 million in real-world demonstrations of clean maritime solutions. The contest provides funding for clean shipping technology projects with a total cost of between $1 million and $8.5 million.
maritime-executive.com
"Spy Ship" Port Call Symbolizes Sino-Indian Maritime Competition
In September 2014, Sri Lanka stirred the embers of conflict in the Indian Ocean region by allowing Chinese naval vessels to dock at one of its ports. At the time, India took issue with the visit, citing a 1987 accord with Sri Lanka that precluded the two countries from engaging in activities prejudicial to one another’s security. Sri Lanka’s navy dispelled India’s anxiety by underscoring the visit’s normality. The port call was ‘nothing unusual’, one Sri Lankan military official said; 230 other warships had pulled into Colombo since 2010.
maritime-executive.com
Report: Converting In-Service Boxships to Methanol/Ammonia is Feasible
The feasibility of converting in-service vessels to future alternative fuels and the steps owners should be taking today to ensure their current investments and newbuilds do not become stranded assets remains one of the most hotly discussed issues in the maritime industry. Owners that have pursued the first conversions even of vessels that were built “ready” for future fuels have questioned the economics and pointed to the need to advance the technologies to make future conversions more practical. In the newbuild sector, questions remain as to the appropriate steps and if they are financially sound to prepare new ships for future fuels.
Defiance by Marshall Islands and Solomon Islands cast shadow over Biden’s Pacific Summit
The administration pledges sweeteners to boost U.S-Pacific Island country ties.
maritime-executive.com
Integr8 Fuels Warns Shipowners Over Endemic Variances in Marine Fuels
Bunkers remain a huge proportion of the day-to-day running costs of vessels across many sectors at this time given continued high flat prices combined with economic and geopolitical challenges in the world today. The recent Integr8 Fuels Bunker Quality Trends Report drawing on 35,000 samples globally in the last six...
maritime-executive.com
Winning Bid for Auctioned Russian Megayacht Came In at $37.5 Million
After an "enhanced due diligence process," Gibraltar's Admiralty Marshal has confirmed the winner of the auction for the seized Russian megayacht Axioma, which was put on the block last month. The top bid came in at $37.5 million - about half of Axioma's estimated market value. The terms of the...
maritime-executive.com
IMO Moves to Amend SOLAS Requiring Reporting Containers Lost at Sea
The Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization has moved a step closer in its efforts to institute mandatory reporting requirements for containers lost overboard. The most recent focus on the safety issues related to lost containers and the need for reporting requirements, as well as efforts to reduce the loss of containers, started at the May 2021 meeting of the Safety Committee in response to a recent rash of container accidents.
Mesa-based electric-truck maker Atlis Motor Vehicles starts trading on Nasdaq; shares fluctuate wildly
No delivered products. No revenue. No profits. No matter. Atlis Motor Vehicles is Arizona’s latest public company of note following a robust initial listing on the Nasdaq stock market Sept. 27. Strong initial investor enthusiasm for the maker of electric pickup trucks resulted in a tripling in the value of Atlis' shares on the...
maritime-executive.com
NATO Attributes Nord Stream Leaks to "Deliberate, Reckless" Sabotage
On Thursday, NATO leaders formally attributed the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems to "deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage." Without naming a suspect, they pledged "a united and determined response" to any allied infrastructure by a state or non-state actor. The scope of damage...
maritime-executive.com
China's Dam and Canal Megaprojects May Not Save It From Water Crisis
Southern China’s longest drought on record is the latest manifestation of a slow-burning but increasingly severe water crisis. Left unchecked, it has the potential to act as a material handbrake on China’s development. Thus far, southwestern China has borne the brunt of the drought. As of late August,...
Comments / 0