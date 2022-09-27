ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

Projects Moving Forward to Develop First Ammonia Bunker Vessels

Two leading shipping companies both reported that they are moving forward with efforts to develop some of the maritime industry’s first ammonia bunker vessels. With the industry continuing to highlight the potential of ammonia to become one of the leader alternative fuels the challenge continues to build the infrastructure to support it as a marine fuel while addressing the unique challenges, including the toxicity of ammonia.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Palantir Technologies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ksoe#Palantir Foundry#Hyundai Doosan Infracore#Hyundai Oilbank#Hyundai Mipo Dockyard#Cdo#Hhi Group
maritime-executive.com

Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia

A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

EverWind and Maersk’s Svitzer to Develop Canada’s First Green Fuel Tug

Efforts are underway to develop and operate Canada’s first green fuel powered commercial tugs. EverWind Fuels, a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production in Nova Scotia, and Svitzer, a leading global towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, agreed to deploy one of the world’s first green fuel powered commercial tug vessels in the Canso Strait in Nova Scotia.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Shift Gets Ready to Power 17 All-Electric and Hybrid Tugs

In a sign that battery-electric and battery-hybrid systems are taking off in the workboat sector, Shift Clean Energy says that it will be supplying energy storage systems for 17 new hybrid and electric tugs. Its customers include Vallianz and ZEEboat for fully electric tugs and additional customers are lined up for projects for large-scale hybrid, set for delivery in 2023-4.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Abu Dhabi Expands Investments in Container and Dry Bulk Shipping

Abu Dhabi is continuing its efforts to build out its investment in the shipping industry through its AD Ports focusing on leveraging its trading and logistic operations. In two separate agreements through its Safeen Feeders, which was launched in 2020, AD Ports announced new investments in both container and dry bulk shipping.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
maritime-executive.com

Six European Ports Collaborate to Support Offshore Wind Growth

One of the challenges created by the rapid expansion of the offshore wind industry is the need for port facilities to support the industry both during its installation and later for maintenance and operations. In many parts of the world, they are struggling with the need to support the industry while analysts warn that the lack of port capacity could slow the development of the next phase of offshore wind.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Breakthrough Design of LNG-Fueled/Ammonia Ready VLCC Receives Approval

A collaboration between a shipbuilder, shipowner, tank designer, and class society is reporting a significant breakthrough in the development of designs for the next step in ammonia-ready VLCCs that will support the adoption of zero-emission shipping. French class society Bureau Veritas participated in the project and awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) for the LNG dual-fueled and ammonia fuel prepared very large crude carrier (VLCC).
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
maritime-executive.com

UK Marks World Maritime Day With Funding Boost for Green Shipping

To mark this year’s World Maritime Day, the UK government has announced funding for the third round of its clean maritime demonstration competition, which will invest up to $64 million in real-world demonstrations of clean maritime solutions. The contest provides funding for clean shipping technology projects with a total cost of between $1 million and $8.5 million.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

"Spy Ship" Port Call Symbolizes Sino-Indian Maritime Competition

In September 2014, Sri Lanka stirred the embers of conflict in the Indian Ocean region by allowing Chinese naval vessels to dock at one of its ports. At the time, India took issue with the visit, citing a 1987 accord with Sri Lanka that precluded the two countries from engaging in activities prejudicial to one another’s security. Sri Lanka’s navy dispelled India’s anxiety by underscoring the visit’s normality. The port call was ‘nothing unusual’, one Sri Lankan military official said; 230 other warships had pulled into Colombo since 2010.
INDIA
maritime-executive.com

Report: Converting In-Service Boxships to Methanol/Ammonia is Feasible

The feasibility of converting in-service vessels to future alternative fuels and the steps owners should be taking today to ensure their current investments and newbuilds do not become stranded assets remains one of the most hotly discussed issues in the maritime industry. Owners that have pursued the first conversions even of vessels that were built “ready” for future fuels have questioned the economics and pointed to the need to advance the technologies to make future conversions more practical. In the newbuild sector, questions remain as to the appropriate steps and if they are financially sound to prepare new ships for future fuels.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Integr8 Fuels Warns Shipowners Over Endemic Variances in Marine Fuels

Bunkers remain a huge proportion of the day-to-day running costs of vessels across many sectors at this time given continued high flat prices combined with economic and geopolitical challenges in the world today. The recent Integr8 Fuels Bunker Quality Trends Report drawing on 35,000 samples globally in the last six...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
maritime-executive.com

IMO Moves to Amend SOLAS Requiring Reporting Containers Lost at Sea

The Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization has moved a step closer in its efforts to institute mandatory reporting requirements for containers lost overboard. The most recent focus on the safety issues related to lost containers and the need for reporting requirements, as well as efforts to reduce the loss of containers, started at the May 2021 meeting of the Safety Committee in response to a recent rash of container accidents.
INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

NATO Attributes Nord Stream Leaks to "Deliberate, Reckless" Sabotage

On Thursday, NATO leaders formally attributed the leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems to "deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage." Without naming a suspect, they pledged "a united and determined response" to any allied infrastructure by a state or non-state actor. The scope of damage...
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

China's Dam and Canal Megaprojects May Not Save It From Water Crisis

Southern China’s longest drought on record is the latest manifestation of a slow-burning but increasingly severe water crisis. Left unchecked, it has the potential to act as a material handbrake on China’s development. Thus far, southwestern China has borne the brunt of the drought. As of late August,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy