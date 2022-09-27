We live in a place where there are a number of things that meet that description. Start with our world-class ski mountain that has been near the top of the list of great skiing venues since 1951 when the FIS World Cup was held on Aspen Mountain. Or, how about the wine list at the Little Nell Hotel, which annually receives Grand Awards from Wine Spectator as one of the 100 or so best wine lists on the planet? Then, there is the renowned Aspen Music Festival that draws top talent from, yes, around the world.

ASPEN, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO