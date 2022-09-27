Read full article on original website
Aspen Times
Bauer: Joe Disalvo is not Bob Braudis
I’m supporting Michael Buglione for Pitkin County Sheriff. I was hired by Bob Braudis in 1988 to be a patrol deputy. I was a deputy and a patrol director for 24 years, resigning in 2012, two years into DiSalvo’s first term. One of the first things Braudis told...
Aspen Times
Cunningham: Buglione best choice now
We are current residents of the Roaring Fork Valley who travel into Pitkin County regularly. As long-time residents, we have had occasional encounters with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office over the past 50 years. We can always depend on the Sheriff’s Office for considerate contact. We are writing...
Aspen Times
Rosin: I’ll never forget
Back around seven or eight years ago, when there was no election in his future and no one was paying attention, Mr. Michael Buglione was working as a Pitckin County sheriff’s deputy. I’m sure it was a regular day for him, but, when my family was dealing with a...
Aspen Times
Preusch: Allow change to take shape
To all the people of Pitkin County: I am asking for your support of Michael Buglione to make him our next sheriff. I have known him for many years and appreciate his level of leadership and professionalism in dealing with tough decisions and situations. He is always calm and respectful of all parties involved. Having lived in Pitkin County for the past 60-plus years, I feel he is the right person to take over the office of sheriff.
Aspen Times
Jesse: Sorry, not sorry
Malicious liar and despicable human being Alex Jones said in court that he was “done saying I’m sorry” to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, whose lives he has made a living hell. No punishment is harsh enough for his inhumanity. It would...
Aspen Times
Stephenson: Speaking of gifts
With just the most casual internet search, one finds that the lovely Victorian home Sheriff Joe Disalvo is renting in the desirable West End of Aspen is owned by a significant donor to the Trump and “Stop the Steal” campaigns. DiSalvo has told the press he pays $5,000...
Aspen Times
Emmer: Do they understand fully?
Questions about the city’s drive to full electrification:. 1. Does the city have a clue how many more kilowatt hours it will need if natural gas is outlawed?. 2. Do they know how much extra it will cost residents?. 3. Do they care?. 4. Do they have any idea...
Aspen Times
Ward: Ain’t broke so no need to ‘fix’
Reading all the commentary on how we are “losing Aspen” made me reflect on the crucial ingredients that create the rich bouillabaisse that is our community. Certain names immediately come to mind: George Stranahan, John McBride, the Marolts, HST, Connie Harvey, Seth and the Animal Shelter, Dottie Fox, Mike Kaplan, Bob Braudis and his worthy apprentice, Joe DiSalvo.
Aspen Times
Lanese: I had to direct traffic?
I had to get out of my car, along with a couple of other people, to direct traffic in the roundabout on Monday. Why are the police not there to do this? It was at a complete standstill due to a couple of cars blocking the intersection. Once we moved...
Aspen Times
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. CPW officers received a call during the town-hall...
Aspen Times
Clayton: High-flying experience
Aspen community: What a wonderful summer it’s been, as we’ve persevered through the continued COVID situation!. As we approach the off-season, we kick off the start of many charitable events that bring us all together, initiating change for the causes that we hold close to our hearts. This...
Aspen Times
Aspen Film gets city council’s OK to buy Isis Theatre
FilmFest kicked off on Tuesday, and, to the delight of its organizer, Aspen Film, there was no drama with Aspen City Council as its audience. The council in a 5-0 vote approved Aspen’s Film purchase of the Isis Theatre, which has a closing date of Oct. 14. Aspen Film will acquire the movie house portion of the Isis Theatre building — which comprises four screens between the ground-level and below-ground spaces, two concession stands and restroom facilities — by paying off its $2.1 million debt obligation to the city.
Aspen Times
Mountain Mayhem: Aspen Film’s 43rd annual Filmfest is here, with screenings up and downvalley
Autumn in Aspen and Carbondale is synonymous with Aspen Film’s signature Filmfest, staged at the Wheeler Opera House and Isis Theatre upvalley and at the Crystal Theatre downvalley. The 43rd annual Filmfest started Sept. 27, showcasing top filmmaking from across the globe. It runs through Sunday, Oct. 2. With...
Aspen Times
‘Sharing That Love’
An upcoming Creekside Concert to benefit the Aspen Camp School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing almost didn’t happen — were it not for a chance meeting between the camp’s volunteers and visiting Southern California singer Laura Angelini. “I was in Aspen and was looking for...
Aspen Times
High Points: Richard Carter introduces Herbert Bayer
We live in a place where there are a number of things that meet that description. Start with our world-class ski mountain that has been near the top of the list of great skiing venues since 1951 when the FIS World Cup was held on Aspen Mountain. Or, how about the wine list at the Little Nell Hotel, which annually receives Grand Awards from Wine Spectator as one of the 100 or so best wine lists on the planet? Then, there is the renowned Aspen Music Festival that draws top talent from, yes, around the world.
Aspen Times
Kuney: I’m sure you could afford it
The senior parking at the Hunter Valley Trailhead is inadequate. There are only four parking spaces. We drove up there twice this week and had to turn around because there was no place to park. There is plenty of room to enlarge the parking area, and it would not cost much to do so. I think Aspen could probably find the funds to do so.
Aspen Times
Sopris Theatre begins season with ‘The Voice of the Prairie’
Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will start its 2022-23 season off with “The Voice of the Prairie,” by John Olive. Set in 1895 and 1923, there’s a new kind of technology called the radio, and it’s changing the way that storytellers spin their yarns.
Aspen Times
Short-term rental home in Aspen sells for $69 million, just ahead of key deadline
This week’s $69-million purchase of the Silver Lining Ranch next to the Aspen Club included a 10-bedroom mansion, more than 6 acres and something else of value to the new ownership — a short-term rental license. The 18,000-square-foot, 10-bedroom mansion was acquired by Meriwether Companies and Revere Capital,...
