SIDNEY, Iowa – A western Iowa man is charged in Iowa with animal neglect. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to rural Thurman on Sept. 17 where they found eight puppies being kept in “neglectful” conditions and one puppy deceased. The puppies were seized and transported to a local vet clinic for treatment. The next day, two more puppies died and a third was euthanized due to illness.

THURMAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO