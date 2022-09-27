Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Murder Suspect Now Held In Omaha
Omaha Police say 20-year old Wuanya Smith is back in Omaha, booked into Douglas County Corrections on suspicion of Second Degree Murder, Use Of A Weapon - Gun - To Commit A Felony, Possession Of A Gun By A Prohibited Person, and Violation Of Probation. Omaha Police say Smith faces...
KETV.com
Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman convicted in Lancaster County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman initially sentenced on a burglary conviction has gone missing from a correctional facility in Lincoln. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services issued an alert Wednesday night after Danielle Zelazny was reported missing from Community Corrections Center - Lincoln. According to NDCS, Zelazny was was in downtown Lincoln for an appointment when she disappeared from authorities.
WOWT
Unannounced police training in Omaha neighborhood raises concerns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live around the Omaha Housing Authority Spencer Homes are angry, they say they were not notified of an Omaha police training exercise that took place a couple of weeks ago. Demolition of the Spencer Homes housing project is underway but neighbors say the sounds...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff describes body tattoos of unidentified man
GLENWOOD – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with the case of a body found in the Missouri River on April 23. The remains of a man were found north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. The state medical examiner helped identify some body tattoos.
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
News Channel Nebraska
Thurman man charged in puppy deaths
SIDNEY, Iowa – A western Iowa man is charged in Iowa with animal neglect. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to rural Thurman on Sept. 17 where they found eight puppies being kept in “neglectful” conditions and one puppy deceased. The puppies were seized and transported to a local vet clinic for treatment. The next day, two more puppies died and a third was euthanized due to illness.
News Channel Nebraska
Denver woman sentenced in meth conspiracy
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 35-year-old Colorado woman was sentenced to federal court in Lincoln on Monday for drug charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that Tina Smith was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The U.S. District Judge sentenced...
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Pregnant pedestrian hit and killed in crash Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A pregnant pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash by the University of Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The accident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 62nd and Dodge streets. After...
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Teen's Homicide
Omaha Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Wednesday night. Officers were called to 1901 Park Avenue on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim, a 13-year old male identified as Lenny Rodriguez,...
Harlan Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 29-year-old Stormy Shaye Cole Trucke, of Harlan, was sentenced on September 7th to 42 months in prison following his plea to a charge of Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. In June 2021, officers responded...
WOWT
Police arrest felon for having rifle on Omaha school grounds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police make an arrest of someone who allegedly had a gun on school property. That doesn’t tell the whole story. Last week, Omaha police gave chase to a black Cadillac, they say, was tearing through a neighborhood. According to investigators, the vehicle came to...
WOWT
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
KETV.com
Former Omaha police captain's law enforcement license unlocked
OMAHA, Neb. — A former Omaha police officer will be allowed to work in law enforcement again. The Omaha Police Department had initially filed a report that locked Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez's license. In a letter to Belcastro-Gonzalez, the director of the law enforcement training center said, "no further revocation action...
