Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced.

Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats.

SB 879 prohibits toxicity testing on dogs and cats for pesticides, chemical substances and other products, which proponents say does not always advance scientific research on toxicity in humans. Testing for products intended for use in dogs or cats are excluded from the new law, including medical treatment testing.

“Animal testing that has no scientific value and causes terrible pain and suffering is inhumane, unnecessary and cruel,” said Wiener in a statement released by his office. The bill was praised by Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the U.S.

Newsom also signed Assembly Bill 1648, which requires kennel owners to create a natural disaster evacuation plan in order to get a permit to operate. It’s now also officially “theft” to steal or take someone’s companion animal after Assembly Bill 1290 was signed by Newsom, as well.

Finally, Newsom signed Senate Bill 774 which facilitates emotional support dog certification processes for unhoused people and Assembly Bill 2723 which expands microchip registration requirements for dogs and cats in an effort to better aid in the return of lost pets and deter theft.

newsy_ann
3d ago

We’re screwed anyway, I’ll vote in favor to prevent innocent animals from being harmed and exploited. Now let’s ensure abusers are prevented from owning them!

Linda Mooney
3d ago

I love this.! It’s about time the laws are there to protect our animals we love, from cruelty !!!

Jose Y Isa Moreno
2d ago

Yes!!!!!, I pray this includes the Orcas, dolphins, well all the poor animals kept in captivity to simply make money of them…

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

