Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives describe life in storm zone as Ian hits Florida
They fled Rochester winters, only to face a powerful hurricane. When Hurricane Ian hit Naples, Fla. Wednesday, the view from John and Kathy Hoff's condo changed dramatically. "The bay met the gulf and became one body of water," Kathy said. "At one point, we saw a boat floating up Gulf...
NYS Music
The Dead Unveil New Material In Rochester: September 27, 1976
While the year 1977 typically, and justifiably, gets a lot of the attention in Grateful Dead lore, the previous year has its fair share of gems too. With the Godchaux tandem now firmly entrenched and the return of Mickey Hart, the band was approaching the peak of its collective power in 1976. A slew of new live material that was unleashed the year before and earlier this summer was proof of this. Today marks the anniversary of the fourth ever appearance in Rochester for the Grateful Dead, last playing here in 1973. A rowdy Upstate New York crowd greeted the Dead for this performance at the War Memorial (now known as Blue Cross Arena) – one that’s filled with a distinct blend of classic songs and some fresher material still relatively new in the live setting.
2 Upstate NY pumpkin-carvers show off ‘Outrageous’ skills on Food Network TV show
Two men from Upstate New York are scary good at carving pumpkins. Adam Bierton, who owns the Chick’n Out restaurant in Rochester, will appear on the reality TV competition “Outrageous Pumpkins,” which returns for its third season this weekend. Bierton will be one of seven contestants tasked with creating massive jack-o’-lanterns that tell a ghost story, as well as four nesting jack-o’-lanterns that are just as enchanting on their own as they are when they come together.
Rochester ranked most neighborly city in America
Flower City has slid up to the top after ranking highest for neighborly acts, volunteering, charitable giving, and happiness.
13 WHAM
SUNY Brockport ready to host Courage Bowl XVII
Brockport, N.Y. — SUNY Brockport will host this year's Courage Bowl, an annual college football game that benefits Camp Good Days. The 17th annual game is coming up Saturday at 6 p.m., with Brockport hosting St. John Fisher. Both teams gathered for a luncheon Thursday, along with Camp Good...
13 WHAM
Rochester remembers beloved firefighter, funeral Wednesday
Rochester, N.Y. — Family, friends and colleagues paid their final respects to a beloved Rochester firefighter Tuesday afternoon. Calling hours were at the Riverside Convention Center for Elvis Reyes. He recently passed away after complications from surgery. Reyes spent 20 years serving the Rochester Fire Department. "We are here,...
13 WHAM
Local volunteers prepare to head to Florida for hurricane relief
Rochester, N.Y. — Local volunteers from the American Red Cross are preparing to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Eight volunteers from Western New York are on standby to travel to Florida to help, once it's safe. "We are doing our best to provide the original or...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Howard Konar
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the winner of this year’s Rochester Rotary Award. Howard Konar became the 84th recipient of the award Wednesday. The attorney is president of Konar Properties, developing local business and residential properties. Konar has served on numerous boards, including Monroe Community...
Aurora Sewing Center to open third location in Central New York market
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Aurora Sewing Center, with locations at 8575 Main St., Williamsville and 659 Main St., East Aurora, is opening in the Rochester area next month. The site at 11 Framark Drive, Victor, was occupied by Pieceful Seams Quilt Shoppe, which closed this month. The Aurora Sewing Center acquired its remaining assets, said Scott Perry, who co-owns Aurora Sewing with sister Alyssa McDonell.
13 WHAM
Will WNY see any impact from Hurricane Ian?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If we're talking about any significant rain or wind from the storm then the short answer is no, but WNY will see some cloud cover from the remains of Ian late Saturday into Sunday. Ian will go down as one of the strongest hurricanes to make...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sweeter and smaller: Exploring the apple outlook for New York state this year
GASPORT, N.Y. — The fall season, especially in New York, is synonymous with apples. With parts of the state dealing with a drought, does that mean a bite into the fruit will be less juicy and refreshing? Will there even be enough apples to make that beloved cider or donuts?
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?
WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
13 WHAM
Rochester natives riding out storm in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon, with wind speeds topping 150 mph as it hit the coast near Fort Myers and Cape Coral. More than 800,000 residents lost power, and experts are concerned the state is unprepared for...
Rochester area on standby for Hurricane Ian aftermath
Governor Kathy Hochul said the New York State National Guard is sending helicopters and soldiers to Jacksonville, Florida
WHEC TV-10
Sister of Webster woman is hunkering down after Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many people in our community have families who are right in the thick of the storm. Some people are unable to connect with their loved ones because of power outages. Others are able to get texts or phone calls. News10NBC spoke with a pair of sisters,...
chronicle-express.com
Pre-Emption Line Topic of YCHC Annual Meeting
PENN YAN — John Marks, the Curator of Collections and Exhibits at Historic Geneva, will present a lecture titled “A Brief History of the Pre-Emption Line” during the Yates County History Center’s annual meeting. The annual meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
13 WHAM
Penfield students donate items to veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — A little bit of kindness can go a very long way, especially when it comes to helping those who made sacrifices for our country. They may be from different generations, but the bond of friendship knows no age. Zooey, Charleigh, Lizzie, Adam, Austin and Alex are...
WHEC TV-10
115 trucks from Rochester are delivering storm support equipment to Central Florida
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now, Floridians are bracing for a monster storm bearing down on the Sunshine State. As Hurricane Ian approaches Central Florida, so are hundreds of power line, and utilities professionals from Rochester’s O’Connell Electric. News10NBC talked to them about the task they face once...
13 WHAM
Sunnier outlook ahead for WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - WNY has been locked in a cool and relatively wet weather pattern over the last few days, but it looks like some drier changes are on the horizon. Drier air will begin to filter into the region heading into Thursday. Until then, we'll have to deal...
