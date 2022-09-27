ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

mocomotive.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
BRENHAM, TX
cw39.com

2 men shot in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
BAYTOWN, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Magnolia, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960

The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE

On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT

Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens

The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Tomball Police seeks suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants

TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking your assistance in identifying this person. He is a suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants in the 200 block of N Elm. If you can identify this person, please contact Det. D. White 281-290-1020 or dwhite@tomballtx.gov. There...
TOMBALL, TX
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ONE FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL ON LAKE WILDWOOD HOUSE FIRE

At 5 pm a call came in for a shed on fire in the 10100 block of Deep Forest in the Lake Wildwood Subdivision. Caney Creek firefighters were first on scene and found a fully involved shed spread to the attic of the two-story home. They made entry into the front of the home but could not access the second floor as the stairway was in the very back of the house and had already been compromised. Additional manpower and trucks were called. With one fire hydrant in the subdivision, trucks had to shuttle water from several blocks away. Conroe Fire and North Montgomery County Fire assisted. As the fire intensified and started running through the attic and with zero visibility firefighters evacuated the building. It was then they realized one of their firefighters was no longer with them and immediately declared a MAYDAY for a downed firefighter. That quickly changed when they found he had exited the structure. Crews worked from the roof over the first floor of the cinder block and masonite construction home. With the floor collapsing they were unable to enter to fight the fire overhead in the extremely steep pitched roof with a large open attic. At 7:30 pm crews remain on the scene removing debris and putting out hot spots. One of the rookie Caney Creek Firefighters was transported to the hospital with a heart issue. There were no other injuries. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

