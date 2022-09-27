Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
cw39.com
2 men shot in Baytown, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
fox26houston.com
Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960
The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
mocomotive.com
ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
Woodlands Online& LLC
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Tomball Police seeks suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking your assistance in identifying this person. He is a suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants in the 200 block of N Elm. If you can identify this person, please contact Det. D. White 281-290-1020 or dwhite@tomballtx.gov. There...
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
All lanes reopened after rollover accident on US-59 at University Boulevard in Fort Bend County
Hazmat crews are done cleaning up what appeared to be deer corn after a major 18-wheeler rollover happened in Fort Bend County Thursday afternoon.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL
Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
Click2Houston.com
6 employees at power plant taken to the hospital following chemical leak, officials say
THOMPSON, Texas – Dozens of employees were evaluated by medical professionals following a chemical leak that left two people in critical condition on Thursday. According to officials with Fort Bend County, the leak happened at the W.A. Parish Electric Generating Station in the 2500 block of Yu Jones Road.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL ON LAKE WILDWOOD HOUSE FIRE
At 5 pm a call came in for a shed on fire in the 10100 block of Deep Forest in the Lake Wildwood Subdivision. Caney Creek firefighters were first on scene and found a fully involved shed spread to the attic of the two-story home. They made entry into the front of the home but could not access the second floor as the stairway was in the very back of the house and had already been compromised. Additional manpower and trucks were called. With one fire hydrant in the subdivision, trucks had to shuttle water from several blocks away. Conroe Fire and North Montgomery County Fire assisted. As the fire intensified and started running through the attic and with zero visibility firefighters evacuated the building. It was then they realized one of their firefighters was no longer with them and immediately declared a MAYDAY for a downed firefighter. That quickly changed when they found he had exited the structure. Crews worked from the roof over the first floor of the cinder block and masonite construction home. With the floor collapsing they were unable to enter to fight the fire overhead in the extremely steep pitched roof with a large open attic. At 7:30 pm crews remain on the scene removing debris and putting out hot spots. One of the rookie Caney Creek Firefighters was transported to the hospital with a heart issue. There were no other injuries. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of Roderick Brooks announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple Harris County departments and officials, including the deputy who fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed Black man. Brooks died on July 8...
