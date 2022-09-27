ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Amanda M
3d ago

I'm confused? they were given snacks by the school or other students? and why do they not want to disclose what snacks were given so other kids won't eat them? if other students gave them, wouldn't they be in jail? if the school sold them at student store, wouldn't it be shut down? I'm so confused. my sister went to this school her senior year and I'm telling you this for a fact through my sisters friends, parents hand children the drugs themselves. North high has alot of good kids there, but also alot of druggie. I guess you can say that about any school In kern county. but they should really say what snacks or who gave it to them or where they got it so it can help other classmates in the school.

Guest
3d ago

Per a different article it was Snacks from other friends such as rice crisps and jolly rancher’s candy

