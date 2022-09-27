Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT
Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
mocomotive.com
ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Suspect For Tampering With A Government Recordd
SPRING, TX -- On September 29, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5000 block of FM 2920 Rd. The driver was identified as Jesus Lozano-Arellano. During the course of the traffic stop, it was found that the temporary tag...
Click2Houston.com
Family of Roderick Brooks files federal civil rights lawsuit against Harris County officials after unarmed man killed by deputy
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of Roderick Brooks announced on Wednesday the filing of a federal civil rights lawsuit against multiple Harris County departments and officials, including the deputy who fired the fatal shot that claimed the life of the unarmed Black man. Brooks died on July 8...
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
Man shot while walking with teenage stepson outside northeast Houston apartments
Police said the suspect came dangerously close to hurting more people. As detectives were walking through the complex, they found a bullet hole through a window.
cw39.com
2 men shot in Baytown, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
mocomotive.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH
Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatcher…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/intoxicated-driver-makes-it-13-miles-on-wrong-side-of-freeway-before-crash/
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Road rage shooting caught on camera, abandoned baby in state custody
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A wild road rage incident, caught on video, showing a man firing several shots at another driver. This happened Sunday, on Eldridge Parkway near Bellaire. The victim says he was simply driving...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-september-27-2022/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
fox44news.com
Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Houston chiropractor accused of sending racist, threatening messages to Black patient
HOUSTON - Dr. Karim Eissa is a Chiropractor with LifeCare Spine and Joint Clinics. One of his patients, Chaz Simmons claims that he sent racist and demeaning messages to him. He shared screenshots of those messages with FOX 26. FOX 26 stopped by Dr. Eissa's office on Thursday afternoon, but...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Houston man admits his role in transporting cocaine to Pennsylvania
TEXAS — Forty-seven people could now face prison time after a nine-month wiretap investigation confirmed six kilograms of cocaine was moved from Houston to Philadelphia in and around Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, according to U.S. attorney’s office of Pennsylvania. Jesus Gonzalez, 36, of Houston, confessed in court...
