ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocomotive.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT

Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
mocomotive.com

ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE

On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Magnolia, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
cw39.com

2 men shot in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
BAYTOWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
mocomotive.com

Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH

Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatcher…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/intoxicated-driver-makes-it-13-miles-on-wrong-side-of-freeway-before-crash/
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-september-27-2022/
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon arrival deputies observed a white...
fox44news.com

Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
SPRING, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Houston man admits his role in transporting cocaine to Pennsylvania

TEXAS — Forty-seven people could now face prison time after a nine-month wiretap investigation confirmed six kilograms of cocaine was moved from Houston to Philadelphia in and around Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny counties, according to U.S. attorney’s office of Pennsylvania. Jesus Gonzalez, 36, of Houston, confessed in court...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy