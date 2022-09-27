Read full article on original website
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH
Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatchers started receiving calls of a wrong-way driver crash on SH 99 between Rayford Road and the Hardy Toll Road. MCHD and South Montgomery County Fire arrived on the scene and reported two vehicles with heavy damage. Deputies arrived on the scene and took the driver of the Suburu, who was uninjured into custody for DWI. The Suburu had been driving the wrong way in the left lane. Bobby Harkins of Coldspring was driving to his second day on the job as a machinist in his Ford F150 pickup when he spotted the driver coming at him at the last second and swerved. The Suburu hit the side of Harkins truck ripping out the rear axle. Harkins was uninjured. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. The intoxicated driver was transported to the Montgomery County Jail. He traveled just over 13 miles on the wrong side of the road before the crash.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
ONE FIREFIGHTER TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL ON LAKE WILDWOOD HOUSE FIRE
At 5 pm a call came in for a shed on fire in the 10100 block of Deep Forest in the Lake Wildwood Subdivision. Caney Creek firefighters were first on scene and found a fully involved shed spread to the attic of the two-story home. They made entry into the front of the home but could not access the second floor as the stairway was in the very back of the house and had already been compromised. Additional manpower and trucks were called. With one fire hydrant in the subdivision, trucks had to shuttle water from several blocks away. Conroe Fire and North Montgomery County Fire assisted. As the fire intensified and started running through the attic and with zero visibility firefighters evacuated the building. It was then they realized one of their firefighters was no longer with them and immediately declared a MAYDAY for a downed firefighter. That quickly changed when they found he had exited the structure. Crews worked from the roof over the first floor of the cinder block and masonite construction home. With the floor collapsing they were unable to enter to fight the fire overhead in the extremely steep pitched roof with a large open attic. At 7:30 pm crews remain on the scene removing debris and putting out hot spots. One of the rookie Caney Creek Firefighters was transported to the hospital with a heart issue. There were no other injuries. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
kjas.com
JCSO announces arrest of oil well site criminal mischief suspect
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent case of criminal mischief at an oil well site in the south end of the county. According to Sheriff Mitchel Newman, it all began on Thursday, September 15th when deputies responded to the site on County Road 707 near Buna, and soon determined that their suspect was 33-year-old Bryan Anthony Barba, of Buna, for whom they obtained an arrest warrant.
fox4beaumont.com
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in collision with truck carrying logging skidder
TYLER COUNTY — Mike Lout and Steve W Stewart/KJAS - One person is dead following an accident that occurred on Highway 190 in Tyler County on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 10:00, about midway between Dam B and Woodville. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant...
ktoy1047.com
Texas couple finds abandoned baby in shed
John and Katherine McClain’s security camera caught a mostly naked man Saturday morning on their Livingston property. The man checked their vehicle doors before stealing a neighbor’s pickup. Their dog began barking at their shed after the man left and, when John McClain investigated, he found a baby...
News Channel 25
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of "dark" complexion. She stands at 5 feet...
Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FREEWAY FEEDER CLOSED WITH DEBRIS UNTIL TROOPERS MOTHERS BRINGS OUT A BROOM
Last year after residents of the county started pushing to stop wreckers from racing to scenes a rotation policy was put in effect. The dispatchers send an alert out through a phone app which gives the driver a location of a crash or prisoners’ vehicle to respond to. The wreckers have 20-minutes to respond to the scene before the next wrecker in line is dispatched and the first is disregarded and put on the bottom of the list. Heavy duty wreckers have 1-hour to respond. It has worked in some cases and hasn’t in others. At about the same time the Sheriff encrypted the radio system so it could no longer be monitored. This not only stopped wrecker drivers from going to scenes but also as he said stopped the bad guys from knowing where the deputies were. Montgomery County was the only one that implemented this. Harris County, Houston Police, Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Grimes County, or DPS have seen a reason to spend the thousands if not millions to make the move. The other thing it did do was stop the citizens of Montgomery County from knowing what is actually happening. The media was included in the radio lockout. Many times we here at MCPR are asked by readers what is happening and unless another reader has tipped us off on something it is unknown until we either go to the scene or send an inquiry to the Sheriff’s Office. If a prisoner is arrested on a bicycle a wrecker is called out to load the bicycle. That driver will never make anything on it as who would pay several times the value of the bike to get it out of impound? Back in the day, many officers depended on wreckers for backup as few deputies were close by. If a deputy became involved in a fight and called for help, it was usually a wrecker driver that was there first. On crash scenes, yes many wreckers would run to the scene, and yes many speeds as people called it like fools. But once they were there they assisted in blocking traffic or assisting clean up. Now a crash scene on a freeway may take as many as ten patrol cars off the streets. If it is a fatal crash that normally turns into almost five hours. A few weeks ago in a crash on I-45, a motorist came too close to a patrol car and took the mirror off. If a crash does happen now and the roadway is blocked wreckers have no way to get to the scene in 20-minutes. Oh yes, they end up speeding to make it to a scene in 20-minutes. But then to get to a scene, the only way is to counterflow down the wrong side of the road. If a motorist who is tired of waiting makes a u-turn and hits the wrecker, who do you think is at fault? If a deputy had a flat it was as simple as getting on the radio and asking for a Friendly wrecker which within minutes several would respond. If debris was in the roadway a call to TXDOT at night can take hours. A simple call on the radio and several wreckers would appear with brooms and clean up the mess.
fox26houston.com
Scam callers pretend to be law enforcement, threaten arrest to receive money
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - A recent scam operation is reported to be using police information to get money transfers. Surrounding Houston area sheriff's offices (S.O.) have said over the last few days, scam callers have pretended to be law enforcement and threatened people with arrest for an alleged federal warrant. They say to avoid this arrest, a specific amount of money needs to be sent to the respective sheriff’s office immediately.
KLTV
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office seeking whereabouts of 2 missing people
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of two missing people. According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, on Sept. 16, the sheriff’s office received a report of a missing person, Clayton Waters, after he failed to report to work for several days.
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RESIDENT HOLDS ILLEGAL DUMPERS FOR POLICE
Monday afternoon a resident in the Magnolia Bend area witnessed two Hispanic males with a dump trailer dumping construction material on Red Bud Lane. After opening the rear doors they started to drive letting lumber and bricks from what appeared to be new construction fall out onto the ground. They then dumped the remainder of the material. The resident called the police then went out with his weapon and held them at bay until Precinct 2 Constables arrived. Arrested were Margarito Jimenez Jr., 24, of 2228 Shady Tree in Conroe, and Anthony Eliseo Leon-Sanchez, 21, of 11440 Ehlers Road in Conroe. Both were charged with Illegal dumping over 1000 pounds, a State Jail Felony. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioners Office sent crews to clean the mess up which was a total of 5,360 pounds. It was loaded on county trucks and transported to the landfill at the expense of the Montgomery County taxpayers. This has been an ongoing issue in the county for several years. Commissioner Metts said he appreciates the resident taking the initiative to contact law enforcement and report the incident.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOBILE HOME FIRE CUT AND SHOOT
211PM-Firefighters just arrived on the scene of a mobile home fire in the 3600 block of East Forest Road off SH 105 East. Reporting heavy fire.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LCSO WARNS OF INCREASED SCAM CALLS
The general public should be aware that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as well as Harris County S.O, Hardin County S.O, Jefferson County S.O, and Chambers County S.O. has confirmed that during the last several days, a SCAM operation has been reported by numerous citizens where the citizen is threatened by arrest for some alleged outstanding federal warrant and they will be arrested shortly if a certain amount of money is not sent to the respective Sheriff’s Office immediately. Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies are reporting the SCAM caller(s) will give the citizen the actual telephone number of the LCSO and even give the name or names of past or present deputies to contact and then give a secondary telephone number to those same deputies to arrange for the money transfer and re-call of the alleged federal warrant. The SCAM caller will also name some of our Liberty County Judges that allegedly issued the warrant to further verify the authenticity of the so called “federal warrant”.
Click2Houston.com
Residents report phone call scam coming from Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
The Liberty County Sheriff’s office is warning folks about an increase in scam calls throughout their area and in its surrounding counties. Kimberly Franklin said she received several phone calls and a voicemail from scammers on Wednesday morning. “He calls me back, was very versed in what he had...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN MAGNOLIA
Montgomery County Detectives are en route to a shooting on Beyette Road in Magnolia. A male was reported to have been shot multiple times. He was transported by ambulance. Condition unknown.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: A Texas Killing Field: Cold Cases, DNA, and Genetic Genealogy
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting a guest speaker, Genealogist Nick Cimino, who in 2019 assisted the League City Police Department by using genetic genealogy to identify two unidentified victims. Police and the FBI have been searching for decades...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Rd. New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
