Norwalk routs Clyde to stay in first place

CLYDE — The Norwalk boys soccer team continued its dominating SBC Lake Division stretch on Monday.

The Truckers outscored host Clyde in a 17-0 win to improve to 8-2-1 overall and 7-0-1 in the Lake, good for first place with two league matches remaining.

Since a 2-2 tie at Perkins on Sept. 14, the Truckers have outscored three straight league opponents by a combined 47-0. For the season, Norwalk has outscored its Lake opponents by a 91-2 margin.

In Monday’s win, Spencer Colahan scored four times and added an assist. Cameron Shoop had three goals and three assists, while Erik Rangle-Negrete had two goals and one assist. Juan Galvez-Martinez also scored twice for the Truckers.

Scoring goal goal each for Norwalk included Jose Negrete, Drew Thomas, Braedyn Demuth, Ben Snyder, Omar Dominguez and Zade Oglesby.

Dominguez added three assists, and Mason Gamble had two. Landon Ferkel and Corbin Sigg each added one assist for Norwalk, which travels to Vermilion on Wednesday.

BOYS GOLF

Norwalk 15th at Edison Invite

HURON — The Truckers shot a 363 on Monday to finish 15th out of 20 teams at the Edison Invitational held at Sawmill Creek golf course.

Avery Scheel led Norwalk with a 92. Spencer Shutt added a 94, while Bray Malson shot a 97 and Bryan Sommers added a 100.

Willard (387) was paced by Max Dawson with a 90, followed by Carter Bailey (96), Elijah Reed (99) and Mason Dawson (102).

For St. Paul (407), Nolan McCall led the team with a 98 and Owen Romell had a 99. Dan Schwan added a 103 and Sam Scavuzzo shot a 107.

GIRLS SOCCER

Norwalk 4, Clyde 0

CLYDE — The Truckers improved to 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the SBC Lake Division with Monday’s win over the host Fliers.

Four different players scored for Norwalk, which included Abby Koenig, Audrey Sanders, Taryn Temple and Summer Moehlman. Three different players added assists, including Ella Andrews with two, and Alexys Daniels and Joscey Thomas each with one.

At goalkeeper, Lilly Farmer made three saves for the Truckers, who visit Mansfield Senior on Saturday in non-league play.

Edison 5, Mapleton 4

MILAN — The Chargers improved to 8-2 overall with Monday’s non-league win over the Mounties.

Abbi Hearing scored the game-winning goal — her fourth of the match — with just 29 seconds left on an assist from Alaina Keegan.

Iszie Sanabria also scored for the Chargers, while Haley Chaput had two assists and Sanabria added one.

Bree Marcy made 11 saves for Edison, which hosts Perkins on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Colonel Crawford 3, South Central 0

GREENWICH — The Trojans fell to 7-7 with Saturday’s non-league loss to the visiting Eagles.

South Central lost by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-18.

Angela Williams finished with seven kills, while Taylor Smith was 7 for 8 serving with four aces. Carlie Osborn had nine assists and Mya Gahring added eight. Defensively, Lydia Chaffee and Gahring each had 11 digs.

South Central is at Plymouth on Tuesday.

W. Reserve 3, Shelby 2

COLLINS — The Roughriders outlasted the visiting Whippets in five sets for a non-league win to improve to 11-4 overall.

Western won with scores of 25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 25-18 and 15-13.

Libby Weisenberger finished with 17 kills, while Emma Hammond added 12 kills and three blocks. Jamie Muenz served 18 points, followed by Payton Friend with 10 and Drew Clemons with nine.

Also for the ‘Riders, Muenz was 121-of-126 setting with 38 assists and 18 digs. Jordan Feaga added 17 digs for Western, which visits Crestview on Tuesday.

Galion 3, Monroeville 1

GALION — The Eagles lost in four sets to the host Tigers (12-2) in a non-league match on Monday.

Galion posted scores of 25-19, 25-20, 19-25 and 25-20.

For Monroeville (10-3), Maddie Daniel had 19 kills and 23 digs and Madi Clark had 32 assists, served 20 for 20 with two aces, and had 13 digs.

Also for the Eagles, Lilly White was 16 for 17 serving with two aces and 24 digs. Maddison Reiber and Alexa Adams each had eight kills, and Ady Adams added four. Abbi Poths had 14 digs and Brooke Schafer had 11.

Monroeville (11-1) won the junior varsity match, 25-19 and 26-24.

Edison 3, Gibsonburg 1

MILAN — The Chargers improved to 5-8 with a non-league win over the Bears Monday night.

Edison won by scores of 25-8, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-17.

Ella Habeck finished with 10 kills, nine digs and seven points for the Chargers, who also got 14 points, seven aces and 18 assists from Kalli Quillen. Natalie Leimeister had 13 assists, 10 points and three aces, while Olivia Wilson had nine kills and Jorja Byington added seven kills with six points and two aces.

Also for Edison, Ellis Kramb served 16 points with five aces and had nine digs, while Taylor Moore added 12 digs and served four points.

New London 3, Wellington 1

NEW LONDON — The Wildcats improved to 8-7 with a non-league win on Monday night.

New London won 28-26, 21-25, 28-26 and 25-20.

Sasha Bowens finished with 14 kills at the net for New London, while Gracie Thomas had 11, Pailee Wilson had 10 and Emilee Rowland added nine.

Thomas served 10 points with three aces, while Jocelyn Speicher also had 10 points with 12 digs. Thomas also had 18 assists and Rowland finished with 15, while Bowens had 20 digs.

JUNIOR HIGH

St. Paul beats New London

NEW LONDON — The St. Paul junior high volleyball teams won a pair of Firelands Conference matches Monday night over the Wildcats.

The seventh-grade team posted scores of 27-17 and 25-7.

Ryleigh Mansfield-Bush and Mia Mutchler each finished 5 for 5 with two aces serving, while Elsie Shumaker was 14 for 15 serving with six aces. Brooklyn Cassidy had five kills, while Shumaker added four assists and Layla Fair had three assists.

St. Paul won the eighth-grade match, 25-18 and 25-17.

Kennedie Frazee was 5 for 5 with one ace serving, while Annie Friend was 12 for 12 with two aces and three assists. Ella Kalizewski was 4 for 4 serving with two aces, two kills and two assists, while Avery Gibson had five kills.