German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
US embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia immediately, warning that dual nationals could be drafted into the Ukraine war
The US Embassy in Moscow is urging Americans to leave Russia as soon as possible. The embassy warned that dual nationals could be conscripted into military service. Putin recently announced a military mobilization plan as the Ukraine war rages on. The US Embassy in Moscow said in a new security...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Embassy in Moscow Tells Citizens to Leave the Country Immediately; Russia Denies Nord Stream Sabotage Allegations
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
NBC Los Angeles
Australia's House Prices Fall, Interest Rates Soar But Analysts Say There's No Crash Yet
Banks have passed on the increased borrowing costs through higher loan rates, which are now hovering between 4% and 5% and on track to rise further. Australian homeowner Lili Zhang said her repayments will soon double to about A$16,000 a month and she is worried. Australia's house prices are among...
The Bank of England's emergency bond purchases may prevented a huge number of UK pension funds from collapsing
The surge in gilt yields put a ton of pressure on an overlooked area of markets: liability driven investment strategies popular with UK pension funds.
NBC Los Angeles
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
NBC Los Angeles
Spain Says Nord Stream Gas Leaks Likely a Deliberate Act — and Points the Finger at Russia
"It was a deliberate act and in my opinion it can very likely be linked to the push for constant provocation by the Kremlin," Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera told reporters, according to Reuters. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov previously said claims that Russia was behind the suspected attack were "stupid."
NBC Los Angeles
Wall Street's Texting Problem Forces Unhappy Regulators to Send a Billion Dollar Message
Wall Street has a texting problem and the SEC is not happy. Last night the SEC announced charges against 15 broker-dealers and an investment adviser for "widespread and longstanding failures by the firms and their employees to maintain and preserve electronic communications." The firms, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays...
NBC Los Angeles
Record Number of UK Mortgage Deals Pulled in One Day as Market Mayhem Takes Hold
LONDON – Hundreds of residential mortgage deal offers in the U.K. have been pulled after market chaos sparked concerns about base rates rising as high as 6% next year. Overall, 935 mortgage products were pulled from the market on Tuesday, according to data from money comparison site Moneyfacts. The company said this was the largest ever daily drop on record, with the previous high being 462 when the first U.K. Covid lockdown was announced in 2020.
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says UK's Economic Plan ‘Suggests Incompetence'
Dalio has joined a growing list of economists criticizing the measures proposed by Liz Truss' administration. The founder of Bridgewater, one of the world's largest hedge funds, said it isn't possible to make wealth by running large deficits because a country needs lenders willing to own that debt. The financial...
NBC Los Angeles
Vestas Launches ‘World's Tallest Onshore Tower for Wind Turbines'
Alongside the onshore sector, offshore turbines have also grown in size over the past few years. The growing size of wind turbines has led to concerns about whether port infrastructure, highways and the ships used to install turbines at sea can cope. The last few years have seen a number...
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Porsche Shares Rise in Landmark Frankfurt Debut
The original range for the non-voting preferred shares was set between 76.50 euros and 82.50 euros in a prospectus released Sept. 19. Volkswagen initially announced its plans for Porsche to go public on Sept. 5. Porsche shares rose in their stock market debut Thursday, in one of the biggest public...
CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
NBC Los Angeles
There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations
Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
NBC Los Angeles
Britain's Liz Truss to Hold Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog for talks on Friday. The Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces financial forecasts for the U.K. economy, has reportedly been asked to write a draft report for Oct. 7 which will be handed to Kwarteng.
U.K.・
Growth Stock Crash: 3 Remarkable Stocks to Add $300 to Right Now
The growth-driven Nasdaq Composite losing up to 34% of its value creates the perfect opportunity to put your money to work.
Better Growth Stock: Uber Technologies vs. Grab Holdings
Which ride-hailing and food delivery giant is the better buy?
