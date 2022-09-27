ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

U.S. Embassy in Moscow Tells Citizens to Leave the Country Immediately; Russia Denies Nord Stream Sabotage Allegations

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#S P Global Ratings#Chinese
NBC Los Angeles

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NBC Los Angeles

Record Number of UK Mortgage Deals Pulled in One Day as Market Mayhem Takes Hold

LONDON – Hundreds of residential mortgage deal offers in the U.K. have been pulled after market chaos sparked concerns about base rates rising as high as 6% next year. Overall, 935 mortgage products were pulled from the market on Tuesday, according to data from money comparison site Moneyfacts. The company said this was the largest ever daily drop on record, with the previous high being 462 when the first U.K. Covid lockdown was announced in 2020.
REAL ESTATE
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says UK's Economic Plan ‘Suggests Incompetence'

Dalio has joined a growing list of economists criticizing the measures proposed by Liz Truss' administration. The founder of Bridgewater, one of the world's largest hedge funds, said it isn't possible to make wealth by running large deficits because a country needs lenders willing to own that debt. The financial...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Vestas Launches ‘World's Tallest Onshore Tower for Wind Turbines'

Alongside the onshore sector, offshore turbines have also grown in size over the past few years. The growing size of wind turbines has led to concerns about whether port infrastructure, highways and the ships used to install turbines at sea can cope. The last few years have seen a number...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Los Angeles

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks ripped higher Wednesday after the market digested the Bank of England's announcement that it would start buying bonds to stabilize markets after the UK government's economic plan was met with swift and sudden criticism. But U.S. stock futures Thursday morning indicated a renewed descent. All three major indices are headed for big monthly losses as the third quarter winds down Friday. So far, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about 6.5% in September, while the Dow is down about 5.8% and the S&P 500 has declined about 5.9%. Follow live markets updates here.
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Porsche Shares Rise in Landmark Frankfurt Debut

The original range for the non-voting preferred shares was set between 76.50 euros and 82.50 euros in a prospectus released Sept. 19. Volkswagen initially announced its plans for Porsche to go public on Sept. 5. Porsche shares rose in their stock market debut Thursday, in one of the biggest public...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Los Angeles

There's an ESG Backlash Inside the Executive Ranks at Top Corporations

Top corporations have embraced ESG publicly as core to their shareholder and stakeholder policies, but behind the scenes, executives exhibit less support for the rising influence of the investing philosophy. Only 25% of CFOs surveyed by CNBC say they support the Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal. Meanwhile, CFOs...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

Britain's Liz Truss to Hold Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog for talks on Friday. The Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces financial forecasts for the U.K. economy, has reportedly been asked to write a draft report for Oct. 7 which will be handed to Kwarteng.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy