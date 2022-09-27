ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mocomotive.com

MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT

Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Magnolia, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
cw39.com

2 men shot in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
BAYTOWN, TX
mocomotive.com

ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE

On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcso
mocomotive.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH

Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatcher…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/intoxicated-driver-makes-it-13-miles-on-wrong-side-of-freeway-before-crash/
mocomotive.com

Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway

WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
WILLIS, TX
East Texas News

Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one

A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/update-montgomery-county-officer-involved-shooting-2/
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff attempting to identify Baseball Bat Burglar

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Tomball Police seeks suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants

TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking your assistance in identifying this person. He is a suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants in the 200 block of N Elm. If you can identify this person, please contact Det. D. White 281-290-1020 or dwhite@tomballtx.gov. There...
TOMBALL, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-september-27-2022/
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER

The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
BELLVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy