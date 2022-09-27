Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
Man believed to be homeless shot by bystander outside gas station on FM 1960, deputies say
It is believed the victim may be homeless and may have some type of mental issue, deputies said. That's why he was allegedly arguing with people.
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLES ARREST TULSA MURDER SUSPECT
Tulsa Police say Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constables arrested Izayaih Shanks, 22 of 21000, Gossling in The Woodlands. Shanks was arrested just before noon on Gossling Road. Shanks was charged with first-degree murder, shooting with inte…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-3-constables-arrest-tulsa-murder-suspect/
Man with gun arrested outside of Deer Park Elementary School was walking his dog, attorney says
After talking only with ABC13, the 21-year-old's attorney said his client was just walking his dog and believes there's been a misunderstanding.
Click2Houston.com
Dairy Queen employee attacked by 2 suspects after asking them to leave for stealing soda, docs show
PASADENA, Texas – One of three suspects accused of assaulting a Dairy Queen employee on Sept. 7 was taken into custody and charged, according to Harris County Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia. Janay Davis, 19, and 18-year-old Emiah Robinson have both been charged with robbery with bodily injury. Deputies...
cw39.com
2 men shot in Baytown, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning. Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. A medical helicopter flew one of the victims...
mocomotive.com
ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon...
Click2Houston.com
Residents report phone call scam coming from Liberty County Sheriff’s Office
The Liberty County Sheriff’s office is warning folks about an increase in scam calls throughout their area and in its surrounding counties. Kimberly Franklin said she received several phone calls and a voicemail from scammers on Wednesday morning. “He calls me back, was very versed in what he had...
mocomotive.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH
Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatcher…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/intoxicated-driver-makes-it-13-miles-on-wrong-side-of-freeway-before-crash/
mocomotive.com
Sheriff: Texas teen missing for weeks, possibly a runaway
WILLIS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager whom they suspect is a runaway. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on Sept. 6. Samara is 15 years old and of “dark” complexion. She stands at 5 feet…
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
mocomotive.com
UPDATE-MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/update-montgomery-county-officer-involved-shooting-2/
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies after being run over 4 times while trying to cross busy freeway
HOUSTON - A man is dead after being hit numerous times as he tried to cross a busy freeway late Wednesday night. The deadly accident happened around 11 p.m. off Southwest Freeway and Chimney Rock Road on Houston's West Side. Houston Police said the man trying to cross the freeway...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff attempting to identify Baseball Bat Burglar
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Tomball Police seeks suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking your assistance in identifying this person. He is a suspect in multiple burglaries of restaurants in the 200 block of N Elm. If you can identify this person, please contact Det. D. White 281-290-1020 or dwhite@tomballtx.gov. There...
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING W…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-jail-bookings-for-september-27-2022/
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP FOR OFFICER’S DAUGHTER
The Bellville Police Department has announced that a Gofundme page has been set up for the daughter of one of their officers. 2-year-old Faith Rosales was involved in an accident at home last week, and had to be Life-flighted to Texas Children’s Hospital. She is the daughter of Bellville...
Click2Houston.com
6 employees at power plant taken to the hospital following chemical leak, officials say
THOMPSON, Texas – Dozens of employees were evaluated by medical professionals following a chemical leak that left two people in critical condition on Thursday. According to officials with Fort Bend County, the leak happened at the W.A. Parish Electric Generating Station in the 2500 block of Yu Jones Road.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
