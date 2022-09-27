Breaking: Two Power 5 college football decommits in Southwest Florida

NAPLES, FLORIDA – Two of Southwest Florida's biggest stars are back on the market.

Naples High School running back Kendrick Raphael and Estero High defensive back and receiver Jason Duclona have descended their college commitments. Those players are two of the best in the area, and they announced their decommitments from Big Ten programs within days of each other.



Raphael announced on Twitter on Sept. 21 that he was no longer committed to Iowa. He originally pledged himself to the Hawkeyes on June 13 following an official visit to campus.

Five days later, on Monday, Duclona also announced on Twitter he is decommitting from Rutgers. His original commitment came one day after Raphael's, back on June 14.

"I just thought my commitment was rushed," Duclona told SBLive Florida. "I need to find a place 100 percent for me, and Rutgers didn't feel 100 percent."

Raphael could not be reached for comment, but the Naples senior shared his thoughts in his Twitter post.

"Iowa will always have a special place in my heart," Raphael wrote. "But you get this opportunity one time, and I hope everyone understands the need for me to ensure my path that God has for me."

Raphael (5-10, 190) had a breakthrough sophomore season in 2020 when he rushed for 661 yards despite a three-way timeshare in the Naples backfield. Last season, as a junior, Raphael rushed for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns.

This year he's been even better. In five games, Raphael has 812 yards and nine touchdowns. For his career, Raphael averages 10.2 yards per carry.

That's why he has 14 Power Five college scholarship offers, and 26 total Division I offers.

Duclona turned heads with a strong off-season following his sophomore season at Estero. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete got a reputation as a lock-down corner, but recently he's shown his offensive skills, too.

Last season Duclona had 30 receptions for 576 yards and six touchdowns while also starting on defense. He helped Estero win its first district championship in more than a decade. This year, Duclona has nine catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns while also starting at defensive back.

Duclona also has 14 Power Five offers and 30 total Division I offers. After announcing his decommitment, Duclona also revealed that he has received offers from Mississippi State and the University of Central Florida. He told SBLive that he doesn't have any upcoming recruiting trips planned.

Duclona's brother, Jonas, also is a Power Five recruit in Southwest Florida. Jonas Duclona plays defensive back at Naples High and is committed to Cincinnati.

Both brothers are seniors, but they're not twins -- Jonas is 350 days older than Jason.

His brother's decommitment doesn't seem to have affected Jonas Duclona. The older brother was retweeting the Cincinnati football account as recently as Monday night.