TORONTO (AP) — Rasmus Sandin has signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club announced on Thursday. The 22-year-old from Sweden was the 29th overall selection in the 2018 draft. Sandin had 16 points in 51 games with Toronto last season. He's played in 88 career regular-season games, with six goals and 22 assists, and has one goal in five playoff games.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO