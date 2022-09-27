Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Rangers101—2 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Fox, Zibanejad), 5:46 (sh). 2, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hamilton), 16:01. 3, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Clarke, Bastian), 16:42. Penalties_N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Othmann (Misconduct), 5:31; Bartkowski, NYR (Hooking), 8:01; Smith, NJ (Hooking), 10:46; McLeod, NJ (High Sticking), 14:56; Zibanejad, NYR (Interference), 15:33.
Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa Bay000—0 First Period_1, Nashville, Niederreiter 1 (Johansen), 16:15. Third Period_2, Nashville, Leonard 1 (McKeown), 17:22. Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-10_31. Tampa Bay 8-12-10_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 4. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 1-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 0-1-0 (31-29). A_7,492 (17,113). T_2:21. Referees_Wes McCauley,...
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3
Montreal102—3 First Period_1, Montreal, Guhle 1 (Dach), 5:15. 2, Winnipeg, Polei 1 (Lambert, Stenlund), 11:05. Penalties_Heinola, WPG (Holding), 3:10; Dubois, WPG (Tripping), 8:21; Polei, WPG (Tripping), 19:18. Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Maier 1 (Malott , Kovacevic), 14:26. Penalties_Capobianco, WPG (Tripping), 4:31; Heineman, MTL (Holding), 8:32; Trudeau, MTL (Cross Checking), 11:52;...
Maple Leafs sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to 2-year deal
TORONTO (AP) — Rasmus Sandin has signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club announced on Thursday. The 22-year-old from Sweden was the 29th overall selection in the 2018 draft. Sandin had 16 points in 51 games with Toronto last season. He's played in 88 career regular-season games, with six goals and 22 assists, and has one goal in five playoff games.
