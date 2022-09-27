ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Update: Kaukauna school board approves $3.6 million land purchase for possible future school expansion

By Dan Plutchak
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whby.com

Poeschl resigns from Oshkosh Board of Education/Winnebago County Board

OSHKOSH, WI — Oshkosh Board of Education President Bob Poeschl steps down after a year-and-a-half at the helm and six-years as a board member. Poeschl made his resignation official at the end of Wednesday’s board meeting. He’s also stepping down as Winnebago County Board Supervisor for District 19, which he was elected to in 2022. Poeschl is joining Disability Rights Wisconsin to aid in fundraising and communications. Poeschel says his new post is part of something he’s long been committed to.
WINNEBAGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ceremonial ribbon cut on Highway 29 interchange

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal and state highway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new diamond interchange in Brown County. The opening is a relief to nearby businesses. One of the things federal and state officials highlighted was that this project, which cost more than $25 million,...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kaukauna, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Buchanan, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Kaukauna, WI
Kaukauna, WI
Government
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Kaukauna School Board#Kasd
NBC26

Neenah trail expansion sits on potential archaeological site

NEENAH (NBC 26) — There is good news for Riverside Park fans. The Lakeshore Avenue Trail extension is back on track. “So, what we’re doing here today is an extension of the Lakeshore Avenue Trail… taking it from the east side of the park around to the west side of the park along the shoreline so folks can continue their walks, their bikes, their jogs, however they choose to use the shoreline and take in the views of the water,” said Michael Kading, Neenah parks & recreation director.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton House Fire Leaves Family Displaced

A fire in the basement of an Appleton home has left the family without a place to live. The fire in the 700 block of West Winnebago Street was reported to the Appleton Fire Department at around 11:30 yesterday morning. By the time crews arrived at the two-story residence, everyone...
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wearegreenbay.com

‘Persistent staffing shortages’: Manitowoc Co. restaurant closes after 40+ years in business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – After being in business for over 40 years, a popular family restaurant in Manitowoc County is closing its doors for good. The Galley Family Restaurant has permanently closed due to persistent staffing shortages and scheduling uncertainties. Officials say these issues have left the business unable to effectively provide the level of service customers deserve.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Neenah Woman Killed in Calumet County Crash

A Neenah woman has been pronounced dead following a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash site on Highway 114 AT State Park Road just after 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. The unnamed 52-year-old woman was traveling east on the Highway as the...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD locate vehicle, suspect involved in violent carjacking

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has provided an update on a violent carjacking that happened in Oshkosh on September 22. According to a release, officers have located both the suspect, Albert Smith, and the stolen vehicle that was taken after Smith allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and then hit her in the head with it.
OSHKOSH, WI
matadornetwork.com

Why You Need to Plan a Trip to Door County, Wisconsin, the ‘Cape Cod of the Midwest’

Only about 30,000 people live in Door County Wisconsin, yet more than two million visitors a year typically journey to this spot on the peninsula between Lake Michigan and Green Bay. Some come in as part of a road trip from Chicago, while others travel from farther away to see what’s become known as the “Cape Cod of the Midwest.” Attracted to the region’s many parks, outdoor activities, beautiful shorelines, art scene, and local food culture, most tourists make their way to Door County in the late summer and early fall.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy