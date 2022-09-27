Read full article on original website
Watertown pool attendance and opening a third pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers say the numbers are telling - but for different reasons. So, do this past summer’s pool attendance numbers justify the cost of opening a third pool at a cost of $4 million?. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the numbers paint a picture...
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of 176 West Higley Camp Road, Colton and formerly of Sissonville and Norwood, will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Shane Lynch presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Mrs. Herne passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay.
Nature Center to host Autumn Festival next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the 43rd annual Autumn Festival for the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park. Board member Jeffry Weldon and volunteer Carolyn Weldon gave us a preview. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The festival is...
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene in Potsdam with Pastor Bud Leech and Selena’s uncle, Dale Robar presiding. Burial will be held in the Stark Cemetery at a later date. Selena passed away at her home on September 20, 2022 after a long battle with stage 4 liver disease. Selena is survived by her mother, Sandra Robar; her brother, Phillip E. Swinyer Jr.; a sister, Krystal Sharpe; a nephew, Kayden Sharpe and her grandmother, Dorothy Gardner. She was also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Steven E. Miles, 75, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Steven E. Miles, age 75 of Potsdam, NY passed away at the St. Regis Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be private burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Condolences can be shared @garnerfh.com. Steven was born November 7, 1946 in Potsdam, NY to the late Dean Miles and Theresa LaPointe. He was a 1974 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. He then served his country in the United States Navy overseas in the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he returned to the states and he worked for years as a manager at the Potsdam Paper Mill. Steve was very active locally. He was former chief of the Potsdam Volunteer Fire Department and he was a member of the Potsdam Elks Lodge and also worked there for several years. Steve was a diehard New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Peets of Massena, NY; a sister Vicky Tyler of Syracuse and several grandchildren.
Scott F. Rogers, 58, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Scott F. Rogers, 58, passed away on September 28th, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT with his wife by his side. Scott was born in Massena on December 17, 1963 to Walter F. and Carol A. (McGowan) Rogers. Scott was a...
Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rose E. Akley, 90, of Potsdam will be private. Rose passed away on Sunday evening (September 25, 2022) at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. She is survived by her sons Phillip (Linda) Trimm of Potsdam, Thomas (Val) Trimm of Farmington, Timothy...
Joey Lee Farmer, 39, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joey Lee Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, in Massena. Joey was born on February 27, 1983, in Massena, the son of the late Joel T. Farmer and Helen Marie Enslow. He attended Massena schools and later achieved his GED. On September 13, 2014, he married JoAnn Kocsis in Massena.
James E. Wetterhahn, 93, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James E. Wetterhahn, 93, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where he had been a resident for 6 months. Among his survivors is his wife Mary. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Arrangements are...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg kicks off project at Massena’s Eisenhower Lock
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Thursday marked a new era for the Dwight D. Eisenhower Lock in Massena as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg kicked off an $8.4 million project to renovate the visitor’s center there. “This new visitor center is going to reinvigorate the local economy, create good...
Pasta for CASA is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After being strictly takeout during the pandemic, Pasta for CASA is back to an in-person, family-friendly event. CASA’s Natasha Delaney and Jennifer Roach talked about the plans on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. CASA stands for Court Appointed...
Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Philip E. Rybke “Rakwirahiotons”, Turtle Clan, 85, of 1119 Drum Street Road, passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at Alice Hyde Medical Center after a brief illness. Phil was born on September 1, 1937, in Rochester, the son of the late...
Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Carolyn S. Parrotte, 92, a resident of St. Highway 56, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Parrotte passed away early Thursday morning at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available once finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Carolyn S. Parrotte.
North Country residents can dispose of hazardous waste this weekend
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the change of the seasons, many are cleaning out in anticipation of colder weather. To help local residents properly dispose of household hazardous waste, the Development Authority of the North Country, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Jefferson County is hosting a waste collection event on October 1.
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Joseph C. Soluri will be Tuesday, October 4th from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral service planned at this time. Burial will be held privately in Oakwood Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lorrraine Diane Smith, 75 of Kemble Street Utica, formerly of Watertown passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oneida Center. Lorraine is survived by four children, Lorri Smith of Syracuse; Linda Chouinard of Watertown; Timothy Smith Jr. of Syracuse; Patrica Bombardier of Watertown; six grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; five sisters, Marlene Spencer of Lowville; Rosemary (Dennis) Sweredoski of Binghamton, Susan (Roger) Chapman of Lowville, Barbara (Howard) Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown; two brothers, William A. Williams and Wayne C. Williams both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her son, John Fitzgerald Kenedy Smith in 1967; two grandchildren, Nicole Smith in 2015 and William Smith III in 2019; a sister Sandra June Williams; five brothers, Stanley Williams Jr.; James Williams; Patrick Williams, who was a twin to William Williams; Kenneth Williams; Dale williams; and one bother-in-law, Carl Spencer.
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
Hundreds turn out for Madrid craft, wine fair
Hundreds came out for St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s Craft, Food & Wine Open Air Market held at the St. Lawrence Power & Equipment Museum, Madrid, Sept. 24. Photo provided by St. Lawrence Chamber of Commerce.
Syracuse strike affects food deliveries in north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Workers at Sysco, a major food supplier in Syracuse, are on strike and it’s having ripple effects in the north country. Some 230 union employees walked off the job Tuesday night. They’re members of Teamsters Local 317 and are drivers and warehouse workers.
