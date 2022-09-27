Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Harris County commissioner says, 'no additional cops, no budget deal'
HOUSTON - Amid predictions of health care shortages, lost pay raises and potential layoffs Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey is looking to set the record straight. Ramsey says the price for his vote on a proposed budget, increasing year-over-year spending by more than $100 million, was a rock-solid...
mocomotive.com
ILLEGAL DUMPING ARREST UPDATE
On Monday, September 26, 2022, while patrolling in the Magnolia Bend area of Montgomery County, a Pct. 2 Deputy Constable was flagged down by a citizen who witnessed an incidence of persons illegally dumping construction debris in a roadsid…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/illegal-dumping-arrest-update/
Harris County leaders working to solve 'massive problem' after thousands of evictions within 1 month
For a couple of years now, Harris county has seen thousands of evictions filed every month. One expert says there might be a reason for this.
mocomotive.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several s…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/murder-suspect-returned-to-montgomery-county/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
ARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A NUMBER INSTEAD OF INSTANTER MEANS THEY WERE ARRESTED ON AN OPEN WARRANT. WARRANT OR INSTANTER/COURT ASSIGNED/CHARGE/BOND AMOUNT. ADDITIONAL CHARGES. NOTE: WARRANT NUMBERS STARTING WITH XX- IS THE YEAR IT WAS ISSUED. ON BOND REVOCATIONS, MOTION SET ASIDE, MOTION ADJUDICATE ORIGINAL CHARGE...
mocomotive.com
Increased traffic driving revenue in $7.3M Montgomery County Toll Road Authority budget
Pass-through traffic on Hwy. 249 has driven increases in the Montgomery County Toll Road Authority’s revenue, reflected in its fiscal year 2022-2023 budget. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Toll Road Authority board—composed of Montgomery County commissioners—unanimously approved a $7.3 million budget for fiscal year 2022-23 Sept. 27 that saw…
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Judge reprimands body shop owner for failing to pay back victims
HOUSTON – When the law finally catches up to criminals, they may be sentenced to jail or probation. Sometimes they’re ordered to pay what’s called restitution to reimburse their victims for money they took from them. KPRC 2 Investigates is asking the former owner of a towing...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month with new Board of Directors
On the evening of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) hosted “Una Noche Con La Cámara” (An Evening with the Chamber) to introduce their new board of directors and recognize Hispanic Heritage Month at the Glade Arts Foundation in The Woodlands. View photos…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Conroe introduces mounted patrol unit to bridge gap between police, citizens
The Conroe Police Department introduced its new mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. (Courtesy Clyde Vogel) Conroe introduced its first mounted police patrol unit Sept. 9. According to Conroe Police Sergeant Clyde Vogel, the unit consists of four patrol officers on horseback who will patrol downtown Conroe and shopping centers as well as during parades, park events, demonstrations and festivals to serve as crowd control.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale in Porter, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
Click2Houston.com
‘We’re so excited and relieved’: Aldine house known for illegal activity demolished by law enforcement
ALDINE, Texas – Neighbors living near a property deemed a nuisance said they’ve waited years for Monday’s abatement. Homeowners along Nicar Street in Aldine said they’ve waited a long time for this day. “The trash was backed up,” said neighbor Clip Johnnie Cheek.” You could only...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff responds to Domestic Disturbance with Weapon in Magnolia
On September 26, 2022, at around 11:40 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia in reference to a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Dispatch was advised by the female caller that she had been shot by her husband. Upon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Man shot at Harris County gas station on FM 1960
The sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a man was shot at a gas station in northwest Harris County on Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 4500 block of FM 1960 near Stuebner Airline. According to HCSO, the man had been arguing...
East Texas News
Two East Texas counties sheriffs come together as one
A cooperative investigation between the San Jacinto County and Liberty County sheriff’s departments led to the arrest of a woman on narcotics charges. On Sept. 16, Leah Steiner was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of controlled substances, a first-degree felony after Steiner had been under surveillance for some time.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LCSO WARNS OF INCREASED SCAM CALLS
The general public should be aware that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as well as Harris County S.O, Hardin County S.O, Jefferson County S.O, and Chambers County S.O. has confirmed that during the last several days, a SCAM operation has been reported by numerous citizens where the citizen is threatened by arrest for some alleged outstanding federal warrant and they will be arrested shortly if a certain amount of money is not sent to the respective Sheriff’s Office immediately. Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies are reporting the SCAM caller(s) will give the citizen the actual telephone number of the LCSO and even give the name or names of past or present deputies to contact and then give a secondary telephone number to those same deputies to arrange for the money transfer and re-call of the alleged federal warrant. The SCAM caller will also name some of our Liberty County Judges that allegedly issued the warrant to further verify the authenticity of the so called “federal warrant”.
mocomotive.com
INTOXICATED DRIVER MAKES IT 13 MILES ON WRONG SIDE OF FREEWAY BEFORE CRASH
Harris County was alerted of a wrong-way driver on SH 99 at SH 249 near Tomball. The driver was reported in a blue Suburu traveling east in the westbound lanes. Units started searching for it. Just after 4:30 am Montgomery County dispatcher…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/intoxicated-driver-makes-it-13-miles-on-wrong-side-of-freeway-before-crash/
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: A Texas Killing Field: Cold Cases, DNA, and Genetic Genealogy
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting a guest speaker, Genealogist Nick Cimino, who in 2019 assisted the League City Police Department by using genetic genealogy to identify two unidentified victims. Police and the FBI have been searching for decades...
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
defendernetwork.com
Help is on the way: Company offers help for utility bills
New data shows Houston’s numbers are above the national average when it comes to struggling to keep the lights on. Data from KTRK shows that 26% of Houstonians struggled to pay at least one power bill during the year, which is higher than in New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, and San Francisco. The data also revealed that 36% of Houstonians had to either reduce or cut back on food or medicine to help pay for utilities.
If you use Fort Bend Co. toll without tag and don't pay, you could lose your vehicle
Commissioners will consider a resolution that allows the county to confiscate your vehicle if you don't pay the toll on time. This is how it will work.
Comments / 3