ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Gun, woman's body moved after shooting to make it look like suicide, Omaha officer says

By Kelsey Stewart Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Panhandle Post

Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital overnight. Officers were directed to Park Avenue and Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight Wednesday. Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

13-year-old boy found near Omaha's Hanscom Park dies of gunshot wound

OMAHA — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV

OMAHA — A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge streets. Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said. Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
knopnews2.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOWT

No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Life-Net called for Cass County car accident

CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
CASS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klin.com

LPD Make Arrest in 19th and O Homicide Case

LPD took 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln without incident near 35th and Van Dorn Street at approximately 10:45 am on Monday, Sept. 26. Fletcher was arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree for the Sunday homicide of 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. Investigators used video surveillance from near the scene...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy