Gun, woman's body moved after shooting to make it look like suicide, Omaha officer says

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
Omaha Police investigate late Wednesday homicide of 13-year-old boy
Police located the 13-year-old victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot wound. He later died at UNMC from his injuries.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting death of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a shooting victim died after he was rushed to a hospital overnight. Officers were directed to Park Avenue and Shirley Street, across the street from Hanscom Park, just before midnight Wednesday. Someone had reported hearings shots fired. After they arrived, officers...
doniphanherald.com
13-year-old boy found near Omaha's Hanscom Park dies of gunshot wound
OMAHA — A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday. Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
Lincoln Police arrest homicide suspect
On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.
doniphanherald.com
Bennington woman who was 22 weeks pregnant dies after she was struck by an SUV
OMAHA — A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge streets. Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said. Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
KETV.com
Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
News Channel Nebraska
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A pregnant woman has died from her injuries after being struck by an SUV earlier this week. Shortly after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at 62nd and Dodge Streets. Investigators say that 35-year-old Shelby L. Cherek, of Bennington, walked out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Omaha Police Department shines light on area cold cases
September is cold cases awareness month and police are spreading the word about area cold cases in hopes a break can be found. They rely on the public's help along with advances in DNA technology.
kfornow.com
Task Force Arrests Man Following Discovery of Meth In a Lincoln Hotel Room
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 27)–A 45-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Monday night tracked him down at a northwest Lincoln hotel and found him in possession of meth. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says Steven Watson was contacted by officers and after...
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in identifying deceased male
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the remains of a male subject that was found in the Missouri River on April 23rd. His remains were found just north of the Highway 370 bridge that connects Nebraska to Iowa. The male was recovered wearing dark pants and boxers.
News Channel Nebraska
Life-Net called for Cass County car accident
CASS COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a car accident in southeast Nebraska. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened south of Beaver Lake Wednesday evening. Sheriff William Brueggemann said 21-year-old Jasmine Burney of Omaha was southbound on 27th Avenue when...
UPDATE: Omaha Police have located missing endangered adult
The Omaha Police Department safely located Angela Roberts on Tuesday evening after she was reported missing.
WOWT
Woman who allegedly assaulted Sarpy County deputy arrested
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A shoplifting suspect who allegedly injured a deputy while fleeing in a car has been located. A week ago, our 6 On Your Side Crimestoppers alert showed dramatic body cam video of the assault on an officer. That the story led to a tip and an arrest.
klin.com
LPD Make Arrest in 19th and O Homicide Case
LPD took 22-year-old Jahhrasta Fletcher of Lincoln without incident near 35th and Van Dorn Street at approximately 10:45 am on Monday, Sept. 26. Fletcher was arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree for the Sunday homicide of 33-year-old Robert Brannon of Omaha. Investigators used video surveillance from near the scene...
Comments / 1