Gun, woman's body moved after shooting to make it look like suicide, Omaha officer says

OMAHA — A Bennington woman died after she was struck by an SUV at 62nd and Dodge streets. Shelby L. Cherek, 35, was 22 weeks pregnant, Omaha police said. Just before 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, Omaha police officers were called to the scene of a personal injury crash involving a pedestrian near the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus. Investigators determined that Cherek, who was on the north side of Dodge, walked out into a marked crosswalk against the traffic signal and was struck by a westbound 2014 Acura MDX that was in the middle lane. The Acura was driven by Michael D. James, 61, of Omaha.

OMAHA, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO