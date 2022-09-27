Just after 11 am Montgomery County received a call from a female on Beyette Road in Magnolia that she was shot by her husband. Units responded and encountered a male on the porch of the home with a rifle. He was ordered to drop it and did not. Multiple deputies engaged him and he was shot multiple times. He was transported in critical condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands critical condition with at least six bullet wounds. His wife is in stable condition at another hospital. MCSO Homicide along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, ATF, and Texas Rangers are investigating.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO