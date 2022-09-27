ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

cstoredecisions.com

Love’s Opens Iowa Site

Love’s Travel Stops announced that it opened a new location in Le Mars, Iowa. The store, located off Highway 75, adds 68 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Plymouth County. “We’re excited to add our 10th clean and safe location in Iowa,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. Our team members will help get customers back on the road quickly and safely and are excited to serve Plymouth County, professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers.”
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Household hazardous waste collections set in Jackson, Lyons

JACKSON, Neb. -- Local Nebraska residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free at upcoming collections in Jackson and Lyons. Hazardous materials can be dropped off from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Jackson at the baseball field parking lot, 230 St. John's St., and on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in Lyons behind the recycling center, 405 S. Second St.
LYONS, NE
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kiwaradio.com

Firefighters Fight Two Fires In Fields

Northwest Iowa — Dry conditions at harvest time are great for fast harvesting but not so great for fire hazards. Two northwest Iowa fire departments responded to harvest-related fire calls recently. The Sioux Center Fire Department was called to a field fire on 390th Street between Indian and Ironwood...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sisters become new owners of The Garage

INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
INWOOD, IA
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER

AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FIRE DESTROYS CASEY’S IN HULL, IOWA

INVESTIGATORS WILL BE SIFTING THROUGH THE RUBBLE TODAY (THURSDAY) LOOKING FOR THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE THAT BURNED UP CASEY’S ALONG HIGHWAY 18 ON THE WEST SIDE OF HULL. EMPLOYEES WERE INSIDE THE STORE WEDNESDAY MORNING WHEN THE FIRE STARTED AND ALSO REPORTED AN EXPLOSION THAT OCCURRED INSIDE SHORTLY AFTER FLAMES AND SMOKE WERE SEEN.
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Updated: Fire at Casey's store in Hull still under investigation

HULL, Iowa -- Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of a large fire that broke out at Casey's General Store in Hull Wednesday morning. Firefighters were called to the store, 612 Division St., at 7:01 a.m. According to a statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, when first responders...
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Helicopter crash near Yankton results in pilot fatality

YANKTON, S.D. — A helicopter pilot died Tuesday after crashing near Yankton. Emergency personnel responded to the crash site near 438th Avenue and 307th Street about three miles northwest of Yankton at 10:18 a.m. The pilot, Kevin Rehm, 65, of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, was pronounced dead at the...
YANKTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City native set to hit 'super' age of 110

SIOUX CITY — Growing up in Sioux City, Rose Mary Rizk and her sisters would sneak onto streetcars in their Morningside neighborhood. Fully aware of their presence, the conductors would play along, dropping the girls off near a candy store, where they would buy divinity before catching another streetcar home.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Camping rates to go up in O'Brien County parks

SUTHERLAND—Camping and cabin rates are set to go up next summer in O’Brien County parks. The modest rate increases will coincide with a new online cabin reservation system intended to provide overnight guests with a more streamlined booking experience. It will ease the burden on conservation department staff,...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA

