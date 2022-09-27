ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sand Hills Express

High School Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular

South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Sandhills Valley and Twin Loup today at Callaway high school. South Loup enter tonight’s matches at 10-5 on the season, Twin Loup is 11-6, and Sandhills Valley enters at 7-7. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s matches, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express You Tube channel and the Sandhills Express Facebook page. The opening match of three is scheduled for 5 p.m.
CALLAWAY, NE
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa volleyball Power 25: Week 6

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney   The season heads to Week 6 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one.  1. Dike-New Hartford (25-2 record, Last Week ...
HIGH SCHOOL
KSNB Local4

Hastings boys basketball’s Nonneman commits to Doane

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Aaron Nonneman, a senior guard on the Hastings boys basketball team, announced his commitment to Doane Tuesday. “They showed interest and invited me to a practice and I really enjoyed it,” Nonneman said. “Kind of made my decision after that. I’m pretty happy. I’m pretty proud and I’m grateful. Grateful to stay close to family and my friends.”
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
St. Mary

Comments / 0

Community Policy