South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Sandhills Valley and Twin Loup today at Callaway high school. South Loup enter tonight’s matches at 10-5 on the season, Twin Loup is 11-6, and Sandhills Valley enters at 7-7. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s matches, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express You Tube channel and the Sandhills Express Facebook page. The opening match of three is scheduled for 5 p.m.

CALLAWAY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO