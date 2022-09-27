Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Camden Preble Shawnee 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 13. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
South Dakota high school soccer highlights and scores (9-27-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – GIRLS SOCCER SCORES Sioux Falls Christian – 1, Vermillion – 0 BOYS SOCCER SCORES Vermillion – 6, Freeman Academy – 0
Latest South Dakota High School Football Media Poll
The 2022 high school football season is humming along in South Dakota and some of the same teams are staying atop the media prep poll. Sioux Falls Jefferson, Pierre, and West Central continue to stay atop their respective classes and are all undefeated to this point. The target on their...
Sand Hills Express
High School Volleyball on KBBN – South Loup Triangular
South Loup will host a volleyball triangular with Sandhills Valley and Twin Loup today at Callaway high school. South Loup enter tonight’s matches at 10-5 on the season, Twin Loup is 11-6, and Sandhills Valley enters at 7-7. Tonight’s matches will be broadcast on KBBN 95.3 FM and kbbn.com. A live video stream of tonight’s matches, accompanied by the radio call, will be available on the Sandhills Express You Tube channel and the Sandhills Express Facebook page. The opening match of three is scheduled for 5 p.m.
SBLive Iowa volleyball Power 25: Week 6
By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney The season heads to Week 6 for Iowa high school volleyball teams. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that places schools from all five classifications into one. 1. Dike-New Hartford (25-2 record, Last Week ...
KSNB Local4
Hastings boys basketball’s Nonneman commits to Doane
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Aaron Nonneman, a senior guard on the Hastings boys basketball team, announced his commitment to Doane Tuesday. “They showed interest and invited me to a practice and I really enjoyed it,” Nonneman said. “Kind of made my decision after that. I’m pretty happy. I’m pretty proud and I’m grateful. Grateful to stay close to family and my friends.”
Woodbine boys and Logan-Magnolia girls pick up wins at IKM-Manning
(Manning) Landon Bendgen, of Woodbine, won the individual title and led the Tiger boys to a team championship at IKM-Manning on Thursday. Logan-Magnolia topped the girls team scoring, led by individual runner-up Madison Sporrer. The first place finisher in the girls race was Denison-Schleswig sophomore Lola Mendlik. AHSTW Results:. Girls.
Iowa high school football notebook: Dallas Sauser stands atop Iowa’s single-game passing list
By Kevin White The Iowa High School Athletic Association first sanctioned football for its member schools in 1909. In those 113 years, the best passing performance was recorded last Friday night. Ames senior Dallas Sauser completed 34-of-47 passes for a state-record 590 yards in his team’s ...
