New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
N.Y. Rangers101—2 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 1 (Fox, Zibanejad), 5:46 (sh). 2, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hamilton), 16:01. 3, New Jersey, Hamilton 1 (Clarke, Bastian), 16:42. Second Period_4, New Jersey, Bastian 1 (Mercer, Smith), 14:56. Third Period_5, New Jersey, Tatar 1 (Hamilton, Siegenthaler), 6:02. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere...
Winnipeg 4, Montreal 3
Montreal102—3 First Period_1, Montreal, Guhle 1 (Dach), 5:15. 2, Winnipeg, Polei 1 (Lambert, Stenlund), 11:05. Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Maier 1 (Malott , Kovacevic), 14:26. Third Period_4, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Dvorak, Caufield), 10:08 (pp). 5, Montreal, Caufield 1 (Dvorak, Gallagher), 11:48 (pp). 6, Winnipeg, Lambert 1, 16:31. 7, Winnipeg, Schmidt...
Nashville 2, Tampa Bay 0
Tampa Bay000—0 First Period_1, Nashville, Niederreiter 1 (Johansen), 16:15. Third Period_2, Nashville, Leonard 1 (McKeown), 17:22. Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-11-10_31. Tampa Bay 8-12-10_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 0 of 4. Goalies_Nashville, Lankinen 1-0-0 (30 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Elliott 0-1-0 (31-29). A_7,492 (17,113). T_2:21. Referees_Wes McCauley,...
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
St. Louis031—4 First Period_1, Columbus, Chinakhov 1 (Sweezey, Bayreuther), 3:50. Penalties_Gaunce, CBJ (Hooking), 8:31; Bolduc, STL (Tripping), 10:10. Second Period_2, Columbus, Chinakhov 2 (Clayton, Nyquist), 11:07. 3, St. Louis, Buchnevich 1 (Krug, Acciari), 12:19 (pp). 4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Tarasenko, Buchnevich), 12:47. 5, St. Louis, McGing 1 (Walker, Pitlick), 18:40. Penalties_Bjork, CBJ (Delay of Game), 12:10; O.Sillinger, CBJ (Slashing), 16:00; Walker, STL (Fighting), 18:40; Bayreuther, CBJ (Fighting), 18:40.
CF Montreal hosts D.C. United after shutout victory
DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (17-9-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Montreal -218, DC United +492, Draw +365; over/under is 3.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the New England Revolution 1-0, CF Montreal plays D.C. United. Montreal is...
Minnesota 5, Dallas 2
Dallas101—2 First Period_1, Minnesota, Rossi 1 (Addison, Shaw), 9:01 (sh). 2, Dallas, Dellandrea 1 (Heiskanen, Peterson), 13:35 (sh). 3, Minnesota, Zuccarello 1 (Petan, Jost), 15:57 (pp). Penalties_Baddock, MIN (Slashing), 2:32; Dellandrea, DAL (Interference), 5:33; Rosburg, DAL (Fighting), 7:55; Baddock, MIN (Fighting), 7:55; Minnesota bench, served by Chaffee (Interference), 7:55; Baddock, MIN (Misconduct), 7:55; Benn, DAL (Tripping), 13:22; Benn, DAL (Cross Checking), 13:22; Bourque, DAL (Interference), 15:26.
Seattle 4, Vancouver 3
Vancouver3000—3 First Period_1, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 1 (Hughes, Pettersson), 2:51. 2, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 2 (Pettersson, Miller), 9:56 (pp). 3, Seattle, Kartye 1 (Evans, Wright), 12:44 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Kuzmenko, Miller), 16:55 (pp). Second Period_None. Third Period_5, Seattle, Lind 1 (Borgen, Tennyson), 4:02. 6, Seattle, Hayden 1 (Hughes), 12:33.
Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the...
Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play
Chicago Fire (9-14-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -142, Chicago +320, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati is 8-6-10 in Eastern Conference play. Cincinnati...
Maple Leafs sign defenseman Rasmus Sandin to 2-year deal
TORONTO (AP) — Rasmus Sandin has signed a two-year, $2.8 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the club announced on Thursday. The 22-year-old from Sweden was the 29th overall selection in the 2018 draft. Sandin had 16 points in 51 games with Toronto last season. He's played in 88 career regular-season games, with six goals and 22 assists, and has one goal in five playoff games.
