Monday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Cornerstone Christian def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 26-24
Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-8, 25-3
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10
Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Freeman def. Auburn, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22
Homer def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15
Kimball def. Creek Valley, 3-0
Omaha Northwest def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5
Pender def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
Tri County def. Friend, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-10
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-13
South Sioux City def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 25-19
Parkview Christian Triangular=
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16
College View Academy def. Whiting, Iowa, 10-25, 26-24, 25-18
St. Mary’s Triangular=
St. Mary’s def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-14
Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-14
Stuart def. St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
