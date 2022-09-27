ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Section III reverses Jordan-Elbridge football forfeit, awards Eagles win

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 3?

Syracuse, N.Y. — After receiving 75.06% of the vote (1,556 votes), Solvay’s junior running back Jaysin Bliss has been voted this week’s Section III player of the week. The Bearcats lost 28-21 to Cazenovia, but Bliss still shined. The junior had 32 carries, 208 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Bliss also caught one ball for 35 yards and had 10 tackles in Week 3.
Syracuse football vs. Wagner: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wagner at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse men’s basketball: where does Jim Boeheim rank among NCAA head coaches?

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim profiles as one of the best coaches in the NCAA. That’s no secret. Boeheim’s coaching resume remains the best out of current MBB coaches and one of the best of all-time: 998 regular season wins, a 48-28 record in March Madness, 41 total NCAA Tournament appearances, 10 Big East Regular Season Championships, 5 Big East Tournament Championships, a national championship in 2003, 3 total trips to the national title game, 4 additional appearances in the Final Four. Most impressive of all: between 1976 and 2022: just one year below .500 in the NCAA regular season. You can go on and on.
Decade of dominance earns local golf teams a Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame honor

The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
Same ‘Ol Story: The Cuse Gone Fishing on Four Star Recruit Thomas Sorber

It’s never pleasing to sound like a broken record, but it’s rather easy to do so with SU’s recruiting trend. So instead of subjecting SU fans to another negative-heavy write-up about Jim Boeheim’s astounding zero recruits in the class of 2023, let’s advance forward to ’24. Specifically, a recruit whose recent success in the national rankings could spurn the Orange. It’s 6’9, 250-pound center Thomas Sorber.
Syracuse football, now 4-0, rises two more spots in ACC Power Rankings

We’re now a full month into the 2022 football season, and as we head into the heart of ACC play, we’ve got a fresh new ACC Power Rankings for you. The Tigers had a scare in Winston Salem last week, but they showed why they are in the top spot. DJ Uiagalelei is starting to come into his own, and the defense did enough when called upon to get the victory on the road against a competitive Wake Forest team. There is no time to pat themselves on the back as the No. 2 team in the conference comes to Death Valley this weekend.
