Camden is on a mission. That mission is to finish its 2022 campaign on a high note. The Blue Devils began the 2021 season with a 4-0 record but went 1-3 the rest of the way.
Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer has faced its share of illnesses and injuries this season. Despite some setbacks, it hasn’t stopped the Brothers from marching along with an unbeaten record and a deep depth chart.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III has decided that the 41-6 victory the Jordan-Elbridge football team earned over Hannibal on Thursday can stand as a win. The Eagles had originally declared that game a forfeit because they believed they discovered that their quarterback, freshman Jakob Frost, was an illegal transfer. That decision was based on a tip to the district that Frost was not a legal resident of the district, thereby making him ineligible to attend the school.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football coach Dino Babers knows what it’s like for an FCS team to upset an FBS one. It’s why he’s doing “everything in (his) power” to make sure his team stays focused ahead of hosting Wagner (0-3) on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse, N.Y. — After receiving 75.06% of the vote (1,556 votes), Solvay’s junior running back Jaysin Bliss has been voted this week’s Section III player of the week. The Bearcats lost 28-21 to Cazenovia, but Bliss still shined. The junior had 32 carries, 208 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Bliss also caught one ball for 35 yards and had 10 tackles in Week 3.
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, activity at Mike’s Mailbox is heating up. The question is which coaching seats will be heating up once the season gets underway?. I take a look at which ACC coaches will be...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Gary Zauner believes there’s a simple formula to any kicker’s success. Great snapper. Great holder. Great protection.
I recently predicted that Syracuse basketball would end up sporting an 8-3 record during the non-conference portion of the Orange’s 2022-23 schedule. Honestly, on paper, this non-conference docket doesn’t look all that imposing, and I could see the ‘Cuse going 9-2 or even 10-1 over these 11 contests.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Wagner at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim profiles as one of the best coaches in the NCAA. That’s no secret. Boeheim’s coaching resume remains the best out of current MBB coaches and one of the best of all-time: 998 regular season wins, a 48-28 record in March Madness, 41 total NCAA Tournament appearances, 10 Big East Regular Season Championships, 5 Big East Tournament Championships, a national championship in 2003, 3 total trips to the national title game, 4 additional appearances in the Final Four. Most impressive of all: between 1976 and 2022: just one year below .500 in the NCAA regular season. You can go on and on.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse Mets closed out the 2022 season in front of an announced crowd of 5,247 fans at NBT Bank Stadium on a Wednesday afternoon in the Salt City. Unfortunately, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs spoiled the party, scoring two late runs on their way to a comeback, 4-3 win over the Mets.
Back in 1986, the Fulton Speedway ran a 200-lap special event for modifieds on their 3/8-mile clay oval as their seasonal finale. The event was an immediate success and legendary New Jersey driver, Billy Pauch, won the first five 200′s runs on this Route 57 oval. The event continued...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team will tip off the 2022-2023 season at home on Monday night November 7th, against Lehigh at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on the ACC Network Extra. Here is a full breakdown of the tv schedule and times...
The Skaneateles boys golf teams from 1982 to 1992 will be honored as the 2022 Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame Team of Honor. From 1982 to 1992, Dick Campbell led the Lakers to a 205-12 record with 10 league championships, nine Section III class titles and three overall Section III championship wins. The Lakers also won a state-record 92 consecutive matches in that span and were undefeated five times.
It’s never pleasing to sound like a broken record, but it’s rather easy to do so with SU’s recruiting trend. So instead of subjecting SU fans to another negative-heavy write-up about Jim Boeheim’s astounding zero recruits in the class of 2023, let’s advance forward to ’24. Specifically, a recruit whose recent success in the national rankings could spurn the Orange. It’s 6’9, 250-pound center Thomas Sorber.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two years after Syracuse University’s inaugural Ring of Honor class was unveiled, three of its five members will finally have an enshrinement ceremony during an upcoming SU football game. Running backs Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little — a legendary trinity to wear No....
Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms. On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Mark Wheeler is a very busy man. In 2015, Wheeler was put in charge of Syracuse University’s compliance efforts to stay within NCAA rules. Since July 1, 2021, he has also worked as the point person on SU’s name, image and likeness (NIL) endeavors.
We’re now a full month into the 2022 football season, and as we head into the heart of ACC play, we’ve got a fresh new ACC Power Rankings for you. The Tigers had a scare in Winston Salem last week, but they showed why they are in the top spot. DJ Uiagalelei is starting to come into his own, and the defense did enough when called upon to get the victory on the road against a competitive Wake Forest team. There is no time to pat themselves on the back as the No. 2 team in the conference comes to Death Valley this weekend.
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
