We’re now a full month into the 2022 football season, and as we head into the heart of ACC play, we’ve got a fresh new ACC Power Rankings for you. The Tigers had a scare in Winston Salem last week, but they showed why they are in the top spot. DJ Uiagalelei is starting to come into his own, and the defense did enough when called upon to get the victory on the road against a competitive Wake Forest team. There is no time to pat themselves on the back as the No. 2 team in the conference comes to Death Valley this weekend.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO