TSmith
3d ago
You get the Government You Vote for and All the Consequences that Come with It. As well as the Society you deserve because of the choices you make.
muckraker_bob
3d ago
This is almost a daily story. I admit I don’t follow rap so I don’t know a Dre from a Drech so I might be reading the same story twice and not paying enough attention to the victims to notice it’s the same rapsta. But how many of them are there? And do we need as many as we have? Maybe it’s nothing more than taking out the competition. Might be a good business plan.
Pubes The Grey
3d ago
Said it before, they can’t all be rappers. Sometimes it’s just a guy who likes rap & names himself a funny word.
