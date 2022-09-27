Bengals -4 (-110, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game with questions looming. For the Dolphins, they are dealing with the reality of preparing on a short week while having a banged up quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also had an emotionally and physically draining win against the Bills on Sunday. Will they be able to remain such a high-flying offense? As for the Bengals, they finally got their first win after starting 0-2, but there is a ton of pressure in this spot. This game is on primetime TV, they are at home and this young team is still trying to fulfill expectations after making it to the Super Bowl last season. Can they handle prosperity? Ultimately, I think the Dolphins have more obstacles to overcome leading up to this game and that’s why I’m betting on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO