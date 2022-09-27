Read full article on original website
Former Patriots Staffer Thinks Mac Jones Close To Getting Benched
With New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly dealing with a high ankle sprain, he won’t get a chance for an immediate bounce-back performance, and boy, could he use one. Jones completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at...
Patriots Player Throws Cold Water On Stunning Mac Jones Report
Patriots fans might want to avoid getting their hopes up about a report intended to do just that. NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Thursday reported Jones hadn’t ruled himself out for this Sunday night’s road game against the Green Bay Packers. The news arrived mere days after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported New England’s starting quarterback likely will miss multiple games after suffering a severe high ankle sprain last Sunday.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
Tom Brady Rumors: New, Important Detail About QB’s Bahamas Trip
Multiple reports indicated that Tom Brady spent a good chunk of his 11-day training camp break in The Bahamas with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Well, that might only be half-true. According to Page Six, citing a source, Brady was in The Bahamas when he spent nearly two weeks away...
MLB Personnel Predict Team Aaron Judge Signs With In Offseason
Even before the games got underway in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, Aaron Judge was poised to break the bank this winter. But after putting together one of the best campaigns in big league history, the superstar slugger is going to cost even more for teams that are interested in his services.
MLB・
Son Of Patriots Legend Among Those To Workout For Team
The New England Patriots hosted a crop of free agents for a workout Tuesday, including the son of one former team legend. Thaddeus Moss, the son of former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss headlined the group of free agents that included the likes of former Denver Broncos tackle Sebastian Gutierrez, Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Seltzner, Broncos defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Carson Wells, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Why NFL Analyst Believes Raiders ‘Blew It’ With Josh McDaniels Hire
The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Gives Positive Update On Patriots QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Wednesday actually offered something nearing a tangible update on Mac Jones. After beginning his press conference with a lengthy statement about the Green Bay Packers, the New England Patriots head coach spoke about Jones, who reportedly will miss multiple games with a severe high ankle sprain. Belichick didn’t clarify whether Jones will miss this Sunday’s game in Green Bay.
Be Careful, Mac Jones: Why Patriots QB Should Take Time In Return From Injury
Year 2 in the NFL has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far for Mac Jones. The Patriots quarterback is dealing with the first major injury issue of his young career right now, and the specifics are hard to come by. Jones, by all accounts, suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. How he and the Patriots medical staff go about addressing that issue is still seemingly up in the air.
Aaron Rodgers Gives Strong Accolade To Bill Belichick Ahead Of Week 4
The Packers versus Patriots matchup will look a bit different in 2022, but the respect is still there between two future Hall of Famers. New England will likely be without Mac Jones due to the second-year quarterback’s high ankle sprain. Aaron Rodgers continues to make things work in Green Bay, even without his top wideout Davante Adams.
Dolphins Vs. Bengals Preview: Three Best Bets For Thursday Night Football
Bengals -4 (-110, DraftKings) Both teams enter this primetime game with questions looming. For the Dolphins, they are dealing with the reality of preparing on a short week while having a banged up quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. Miami also had an emotionally and physically draining win against the Bills on Sunday. Will they be able to remain such a high-flying offense? As for the Bengals, they finally got their first win after starting 0-2, but there is a ton of pressure in this spot. This game is on primetime TV, they are at home and this young team is still trying to fulfill expectations after making it to the Super Bowl last season. Can they handle prosperity? Ultimately, I think the Dolphins have more obstacles to overcome leading up to this game and that’s why I’m betting on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread.
VA Hero Of The Week: Nick Folk Sets New NFL Kicking Record
Patriots’ kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during New England’s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens. With his 35-yard field goal that gave the Patriots an early lead in the game, Nick Folk officially set an NFL record for the most consecutive field goals made under 50 yards.
Patriots Super Bowl Champion Picks Two Running Backs To Have Big Week 4
The state of the NFL running back has been a difficult one to navigate in the betting and fantasy world. The Atlanta Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson is third in the league in rushing yards per game with 100.7, and Detroit Lions backup Jamaal Williams is tied for first in rushing touchdowns with four.
Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel Backs Decision To Play Tua Tagovailoa
Many questioned, including some New England Patriots players, if Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should have played at all in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. It was only four days prior that Tagovailoa was wobbly on his feet after taking a hit in Miami’s win over the...
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Matthew Judon, Patriots Players React To Scary Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field and brought to the local hospital in Cincinnati after his head whipped back and slammed into the turf on a sack by Josh Tupou.
Chris Simms Calls Out Calais Campbell After Mac Jones Injury
Calais Campbell thought he made “a good football play” on Mac Jones late in the Ravens’ Week 3 win over the Patriots, despite the fact that the New England quarterback left the sequence with a severely sprained ankle. Chris Simms disagrees with Baltimore’s veteran defensive tackle.
Russell Wilson Takes Playful Jab At Eli Manning For Contract Dig
Russell Wilson can sometimes be a light-hearted guy, and the Broncos quarterback showed that side of himself when addressing Eli Manning’s dig at him. The retired two-time Super Bowl champion joked on the “ManningCast” on Monday that Denver punter Corliss Waitman should have been paid $235 million instead of Wilson. Of course, Wilson had a chance to respond to Manning in his news conference Wednesday.
How Patriots Can Beat Packers With Brian Hoyer At Quarterback
The odds are stacked against the New England Patriots this week. They’re on the road, facing a generational quarterback and a perennial Super Bowl contender, most likely with a journeyman backup leading their offense. The betting line reflects that challenge. As of Thursday afternoon, the Patriots were pegged at...
Bill Belichick Offers Classic Press Conference Amid Mac Jones Update
FOXBORO, Mass. — If there’s one theme from Bill Belichick’s tenure with the New England Patriots, well, aside from the organization’s continuous pursuit of championships, it’d be his ability to offer on-brand responses while being questioned by the media. That’s exactly what the Patriots head...
