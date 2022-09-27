Read full article on original website
KWQC
Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After months of preparation and hard work, a new library has opened at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport. The library is a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a...
KWQC
Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
KWQC
Living Proof exhibit at the Figge celebrates cancer survivors
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Living Proof: A Visualization of Hope is now on display through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport. Brian Allen, Studio School and Education Galleries Coordinator at Figge Art Museum, talks about how the exhibit embodies the passion, courage, and talent of cancer survivors living within a 200-mile radius of the Quad Cities that use art to celebrate and reflect upon survival.
KWQC
‘Partners In Wine’ fundraiser to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club is hosting a wine tasting to benefit the Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC). The Partner’s in Wine tasting event will be held on Oct. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Old Oak’s Winery, 10814 1st Street West, in Milan.
KWQC
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
rcreader.com
Brothers Celebrate 25 Years of Bringing Magical Memories to the Quad Cities Area with Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 29, 2022) — Brothers Dave and Doug Vandergist have been in the pizza and party business for over 25 years. The brothers began their Happy Joe’s journey at age sixteen, and today, Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco describes the franchisees as “people who he can always count on.”
KWQC
The Great Nicola Magic Festival in Monmouth set for Oct. 7-8
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -A magician known all over the world in the 1930s grew up in Monmouth, Illinois. He was known as The Great Nicola. Next weekend, his hometown will be having a two-day magic festival in his honor on Oct. 7-8. Alyssa Whitacre and Sarah Nevling from the Warren...
KWQC
Chef Keys shows us how to make chili on QCT at 11
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. CASI Senior Moment 9/28. Updated:...
KWQC
100 Things To Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)--The image of a bucket on the front of the new book written by a local journalist says it all. If ever there was a definitive bucket list for Quad Cities ‘must-dos’, it’s within the pages of 100 Things to Do in the Quad Cities Before You Die.
KWQC
Regional experts weigh in on the history of political ads and their effectiveness on voters
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With election day 41 days away, voters may have seen an increase in political ads on their TV screens. Before they started flooding screens with commercials, politicians started with the morning paper. According to Keith Boeckelman, a political science professor at Western Illinois University, those ads...
KWQC
Standup at Stardust
Wednesday is the first in-person Quad Cities College Career Fair, involving students and recent graduates from five area colleges. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Chef Keys Demystifies Salt in...
25newsnow.com
A new beginning for a historic church in Knox Co.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An old church just south of Knoxville was forced to close its doors during to the pandemic. It sat empty for nine months before a couple decided they wanted to buy the historic chapel and renovate it. Our Morning Reporter Brett Brooks has the story...
KWQC
Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
KWQC
NEATsheets wearable napkins are perfect for tailgating and so much more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -NEATGOODS’ President, Greg Pesky, highlights the product NEATsheets wearable napkins are a must-have for any tailgate party this season or to prevent messes for any eater, food preparer, or other situations. Nobody likes to wear a stain. This product is marketed as the better solution to...
rcreader.com
“Believe: The Cher Show,” October 6
Thursday, October 6, 1 & 7:15 p.m. Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL. With its celebrated icon portrayed by touring artist and uncanny look- and sound-alike Kara Chandler, Believe: The Cher Show enjoys two performances at Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse on October 6, this thrilling musical event a celebration of the superstar whose achievements include a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, and recognition from the Kennedy Center Honors and the Council of Fashion Designers of America.
KWQC
ICS’ $3M capital project moves forward
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project. “We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”
KWQC
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
KWQC
Davenport Community School District could be affected by possible bus driver strike
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents of students in the Davenport school system are asked to make backup plans for their children to travel to school, as the bus company they contract for bus services continues to negotiate with drivers of a bus driver’s union. A representative with Durham confirmed...
KWQC
7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
KWQC
Project Now offering services to senior community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
