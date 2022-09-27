Read full article on original website
KWQC
Project Now offering services to senior community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
KWQC
ICS’ $3M capital project moves forward
MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project. “We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”
KWQC
Quad Cities College Career Fair to be held on Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday is the first in-person Quad Cities College Career Fair, involving students and recent graduates from five area colleges. Laura Kestner-Ricketts, Career & Professional Development for Augustana College, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to preview the event. Information:. When: Wednesday, September 28 from 1pm -...
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: Staying healthy as the weather begins to cool
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Open enrollment for Medicare is...
'We could not ask for anything better' | Early corn harvests promise record yields, but it's not time to relax
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — Despite a cold and rainy spring, early corn harvests are showing some of the best yields in recent memory. But local farmers say with rising input costs, not even a banner crop leaves much room to relax. The first early corn crops began coming out...
KWQC
Davenport Community School District could be affected by possible bus driver strike
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Parents of students in the Davenport school system are asked to make backup plans for their children to travel to school, as the bus company they contract for bus services continues to negotiate with drivers of a bus driver’s union. A representative with Durham confirmed...
Knox County Board approves second round of ARPA grant funds, totaling $570K
The Knox County Board signed off on the disbursement of six grants Wednesday night to various organizations in Galesburg for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. $570,000 in federal money was awarded to organizations such as the Galesburg Civic Art Center for the purpose of starting up a local arts-related periodical or for the Volunteer Network on Aging for the organization’s home-delivered meals program.
KWQC
Local non-profits get grants from East Moline Community fund
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - 13 Moline and East Moline non-profit organizations are getting grants from the East Moline Community Fund. A total of $18,000 in grants will be given to the non-profits, including Bethany for Children & Families, Niabi Zoo and Forest Preserves, Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center and more.
KWQC
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
KWQC
Supporting local at the grocery store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
KWQC
Answers to questions about flu shots and COVID-19 boosters
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With flu season approaching, when is the best time for people to get their flu shot? What about a COVID-19 booster? Can you get them at the same time?. Dr. Shitaldas Pamnani with OSF Health Care says yes, it is safe to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. If you do decided to get the shots separately, he says you should wait a few weeks in between shots.
ourquadcities.com
IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions
The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
KWQC
NAACP holds second forum in Rock Island ahead of midterms
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The NAACP held it’s second forum for candidates running for Rock Island County Clerk and Sheriff ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. Starting off with the Rock Island County Sheriff race, Democratic candidate Darren Hart and Republican candidate Patrick Moody discussed a wide range of topics from public safety to what they feel the strengths and weaknesses of the department are.
KWQC
Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
KWQC
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
wvik.org
Moline May Grow South of the Airport
Ryan Hvitlok, Director of Community and Economic Development, says the city must grow so it can continue to provide essential services to its residents. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
KWQC
‘Feel More Like You’ workshop to be hosted by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, LVCYT, Program Manager for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information about the workshop:. When: Tuesday, Oct. 4...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KWQC
Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on the connection between untreated hearing loss and an increased risk of the development of dementia. According to studies at institutions like Johns Hopkins and Stanford, mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing...
KWQC
‘Partners In Wine’ fundraiser to benefit Children’s Advocacy Center
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club is hosting a wine tasting to benefit the Rock Island Children’s Advocacy Center (RICCAC). The Partner’s in Wine tasting event will be held on Oct. 6 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Old Oak’s Winery, 10814 1st Street West, in Milan.
