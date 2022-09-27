ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Project Now offering services to senior community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

ICS’ $3M capital project moves forward

MONMOUTH, Ill. (KWQC) -Starting in 2021, Immaculate Conception School started an ambitious capital project. “We really want people to encounter what we do here, and who we are just by virtue of coming to these events. It’ll drive revenue but it will also help people encounter the culture we have at Immaculate Conception,” said Father Tim Hepner. “We’re bursting with activity and that’s thanks to people who have sacrificed and that’s thanks to the blessings God has given us.”
MONMOUTH, IL
KWQC

Quad Cities College Career Fair to be held on Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday is the first in-person Quad Cities College Career Fair, involving students and recent graduates from five area colleges. Laura Kestner-Ricketts, Career & Professional Development for Augustana College, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to preview the event. Information:. When: Wednesday, September 28 from 1pm -...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Bettendorf, IA
Education
Bettendorf, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Education
City
Bettendorf, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County Board approves second round of ARPA grant funds, totaling $570K

The Knox County Board signed off on the disbursement of six grants Wednesday night to various organizations in Galesburg for the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. $570,000 in federal money was awarded to organizations such as the Galesburg Civic Art Center for the purpose of starting up a local arts-related periodical or for the Volunteer Network on Aging for the organization’s home-delivered meals program.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Local non-profits get grants from East Moline Community fund

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - 13 Moline and East Moline non-profit organizations are getting grants from the East Moline Community Fund. A total of $18,000 in grants will be given to the non-profits, including Bethany for Children & Families, Niabi Zoo and Forest Preserves, Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center and more.
EAST MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Planning#Financial Aid#Federal Student Aid#Linus K12#Linus High School#Linus College#Llc#Fafsa
KWQC

QC Fall Parade of Homes winner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry. PSL and Peiffer are looking forward...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Supporting local at the grocery store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Answers to questions about flu shots and COVID-19 boosters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - With flu season approaching, when is the best time for people to get their flu shot? What about a COVID-19 booster? Can you get them at the same time?. Dr. Shitaldas Pamnani with OSF Health Care says yes, it is safe to get both a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. If you do decided to get the shots separately, he says you should wait a few weeks in between shots.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

IDOT hiring for “snowbird” positions

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be holding open houses for those interested in seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal. Open houses will be held throughout the state about the department’s annual “snowbird” program. Attendees will have a chance to speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and be able to submit an application, which must be completed online.
GENESEO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
KWQC

NAACP holds second forum in Rock Island ahead of midterms

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The NAACP held it’s second forum for candidates running for Rock Island County Clerk and Sheriff ahead of the November 8 midterm elections. Starting off with the Rock Island County Sheriff race, Democratic candidate Darren Hart and Republican candidate Patrick Moody discussed a wide range of topics from public safety to what they feel the strengths and weaknesses of the department are.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Muscatine insurance agent writes thriller crime novels

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Bob Keig is a State Farm agent in his hometown of Muscatine. He has also written two novels filled with action, adventure, and family problems: Shadow of Descent and Shadow of Vendetta. And he writes under the pen name Robert Joseph. Find out more about the...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Moline May Grow South of the Airport

Ryan Hvitlok, Director of Community and Economic Development, says the city must grow so it can continue to provide essential services to its residents. "We want to insure that this is smart growth, growth that is sustainable, both environmentally but also economically. So that we're not just going to grow for growth's sake. We want to insure that where we do grow it's a methodical and well thought-out process."
MOLINE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on the connection between untreated hearing loss and an increased risk of the development of dementia. According to studies at institutions like Johns Hopkins and Stanford, mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy