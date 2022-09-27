ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

fox44news.com

Killeen Mayor appointed to U.S. Conference of Mayors position

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Veterans Affairs Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors by the president of the organization, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. The City of Killeen says the United...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Click2Houston.com

As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets

JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas

Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
CONNECTICUT STATE
KSAT 12

Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman gives kidney to old friend

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
TEMPLE, TX
KHOU

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
FLORIDA STATE
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD Police introduce new K-9 officer

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Police Department is proud to introduce the newest member of its department!. The public got to meet K-9 Geri (pronounced “Gary”) on Thursday morning. The district says Geri is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, and is dual trained in weapons detection and apprehension.
KILLEEN, TX

