Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support
On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located. Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.
fox44news.com
Killeen Mayor appointed to U.S. Conference of Mayors position
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King has been appointed as the Vice Chair of the Veterans Affairs Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors by the president of the organization, Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez. The City of Killeen says the United...
fox44news.com
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following the revelation of a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law,...
fox44news.com
Governor Abbott Deploys Texas A&M Task Force 1 To Florida Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “The spirit of Texas is helping one another...
Click2Houston.com
As inflation skyrockets, local Texas governments ponder tax rate increases as they balance budgets
JASPER — Every summer, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen begins to worry about two very different storms brewing: hurricanes and his county budget. Allen and thousands of other local government officials across Texas entered this year’s budget season facing historic rates of inflation along with severe labor shortages. Complicating the budget process, counties and other taxing bodies say they can’t raise taxes to cover the growing costs of employee salaries and raw materials because their hands are tied by public pressure and recent legislation.
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
Going Anywhere? Don’t Miss This Deadline in Texas
Even though the deadline isn't until next year, if you don't have one of these, you should probably start working on it right now. I know from personal experience that trying to renew your driver's license can be time-consuming. You must make an appointment, and some Texas DMV offices are booked up for weeks, and in some areas, months.
hppr.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
fox44news.com
Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — After watching days of testimony that included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand, a Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.
KSAT 12
Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.
SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
KWTX
Mental health diversion center coming to Bell County
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Diversion Center has found a location in the county’s step tp bring the vision to reality. Bell County officials announced Sept. 29 the purchase of the Luvida Memory Care building, located on Loop 121 near the Bell County Jail Complex in Belton.
Have You Seen These People? Bell County’s Most Wanted For September
Texas is a big, beautiful place full of honest, law-abiding people. Sadly, it's also got its fair share of scofflaws who are currently on the run from justice. Bell County is no exception, and since Texas is a neighborly place, I like to let my neighbors know who could be lurking out there.
fox44news.com
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A San Marcos man was arrested after law enforcement said he drove onto the Texas State Capitol grounds and caused some damage to a gate and metal bollard Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver is Dries M. Bedingfield, 42. He was...
fox44news.com
Temple woman gives kidney to old friend
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
KHOU
Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
fox44news.com
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting...
Texas Lottery says it’s had a record sales year
The Texas Lottery said Monday it reached an all-time sales record for the 12th consecutive fiscal year.
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Police introduce new K-9 officer
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Police Department is proud to introduce the newest member of its department!. The public got to meet K-9 Geri (pronounced “Gary”) on Thursday morning. The district says Geri is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, and is dual trained in weapons detection and apprehension.
