ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berea, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Berea, OH
Berea, OH
Sports
In Style

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
NFL
The Spun

Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss

Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Steelers#American Football#Camryn Justice Of News#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss

Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants

There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy