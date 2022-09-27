Read full article on original website
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Has So Many Dallas Cowboys' Wives For Besties
The NFL is full of players with significant others who are ever-so-supportive of their teams, and Dak Prescott's girlfriend is a true Cowboys fan. When the season is in full swing, partners take to Instagram to show their encouragement and hang out with their fellow team-significant others while they're at it.
In Style
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Have Reportedly Been Living Separately for "More Than a Month"
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady breakup rumors continue to circulate, a new report just revealed that the couple has reportedly been living apart for the past six weeks. A source told People that Gisele and Tom have been away from each other for "more than a month," as the NFL star has returned to playing football in Tampa and the supermodel is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," said one insider, adding that during football season, "they live separate lives."
Giants Cut Running Back After Monday Night's Loss
Following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, the New York Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday. Reserve running back Antonio Williams was waived, and linebacker Charles Wiley was released from the practice squad. Williams played in the Giants' last two games after being inactive in the season opener.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Yardbarker
Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs
As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA・
Catching Rays in postseason could put Terry Francona in an uncomfortable spot: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The relationship between Guardians manager Terry Francona and Rays skipper Kevin Cash could take center stage if Cleveland and Tampa wind up meeting in the wild card round of Major League Baseball’s 2022 postseason. Francona joked with reporters Monday that he won’t be asking Cash,...
Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian
Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Randy Moss
Randy Moss had some pretty cool family news this week. The legendary NFL wide receiver got to witness his son, Thaddeus Moss, trying out for the team he starred with. The New England Patriots had Moss' son in for a workout this week. Thaddeus Moss previously played for the Cincinnati...
Magic Johnson calls out Stephen A. Smith after Cowboys take down Giants
There are three certainties in the world, namely: death, taxes, and Stephen A. Smith hating on the Dallas Cowboys. Stephen A-hatred notwithstanding, the Cowboys are off to a solid start in the newest campaign, winning their past two games despite missing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. And Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson let the notorious hater hear it, calling Smith out on Twitter after the Cowboys’ impressive 23-16 victory over the New York Giants.
Mary Kay Cabot: I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns made some roster moves over the next few days
What will the Browns do at defense with Myles Garrett likely out after a car accident? Mary Kay Cabot says she wouldn’t be surprised if they make some moves in the next few days. Hear why with Baskin and Phelps!
