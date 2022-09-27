Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian will bring impacts to Central Florida this week
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the eastern Gulf of Mexico as outer bands and heavy rainfall fill into Central Florida. Ian is forecast to continue to strengthen in the Gulf, before making landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast on late Wednesday or Thursday. Our Spectrum News 13 Weather Experts...
FEMA says it's ready to respond to Hurricane Ian
The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday the federal government is ready to respond after Hurricane Ian hits Florida but called on residents who did not evacuate to take precautions to stay safe. What You Need To Know. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said...
Aftermath of Ian: Response efforts, road conditions, power outages across Florida
FLORIDA — State emergency operations have been underway since Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic winds and rain across the state. Since 1:00 a.m. Thursday, search and rescue operations have been underway in response to Hurricane Ian. Urban Search and Rescue Team 2 was the first on site and the Coast Guard made dozens of rescues overnight. There are 8 USAR teams with more than 800 team members performing search and rescue.
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Send us your Hurricane Ian photos
ORLANDO, Fla -- As Hurricane Ian continues is track towards Florida, we are looking for photos to show during our newscast and on our website/app to help illustrate what the conditions are like across the region. Here's what to do:. Take your picture in the horizontal perspective (not vertical). Please...
Food prices are a concern as holidays approach, nation’s agriculture leaders say
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — If you have been to the store lately, you’ve seen higher prices hit just about every aisle. You’re not alone. The problem is not a regional problem, but a national one. According to the USDA, grocery store food prices are up 13.5% over...
Long-term care workers prepare for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla — In Central Florida, long term care facilities are preparing to face the effects of Hurricane Ian, which Spectrum News 13 weather experts say will intensify as it heads north through the Gulf of Mexico throughout this evening. What You Need To Know. Long term care facilities...
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
As state struggles to retain workers, young people weigh their options
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A new study from local research firm Forward Analytics found that it will likely get harder to fill open jobs around Wisconsin over the next decade. According to the study, Wisconsin does not have enough young, working-age people to replace workers that will eventually turn 65 and retire. Unless Wisconsin can attract more people from other states or countries, the state’s prime working age population is predicted to shrink by 130,000 over the next eight years.
State Fair of Texas announces 2022 celebrity chef lineup
DALLAS — With The State Fair of Texas getting underway on Friday, the fair recently announced its lineup for the 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen, sponsored by Cutco. The Celebrity Chef Kitchen is a perfect opportunity for food lovers to get a taste of Texas from culinary chefs, including Michelin Star restauranteurs, celebrity chefs and cookbook names. This melting pot of chefs will also give kitchen tips, share food samples with their audience and help answer any questions you may have.
Hochul: Overtime boost could help farm labor
Expanding overtime for farmworkers to kick in at 40 hours a week could help broaden the labor pool of agriculture workers in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. The pending decision to lower the overtime threshold from 60 hours a week to 40 is not expected to be made for several weeks by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. But Hochul on Wednesday in a news conference said there would be benefits in doing so.
Nearly 200 union workers at Sysco go on strike
Nearly 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco have walked off the job to protest unfair labor practices. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317 — which includes drivers and warehouse workers — could affect supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, hospitals and nursing homes.
California governor approves farmworker unionization law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A broadly smiling California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined about two dozen jubilant, cheering farmworkers camped outside the state Capitol Wednesday to sign one of the most contentious bills before him this year, reversing course on a measure to help farmworkers unionize after President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported it.
Top 16 finalists announced in 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
MADISON, Wis. — Voting is now underway for the top 16 products in the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have announced the top 16 Wisconsin-made products, which are moving on to “Manufacturing Madness,” a head-to-head, tournament-style bracket.
Idaho universities disallow abortion, contraception referral
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public universities in Idaho are warning staffers not to refer students to abortion providers or tell them how to get emergency contraception because they could be charged with a felony, and one is barring employees from recommending birth control, as well. The guidance from the...
Texas AG Ken Paxton fled from subpoena in truck, court record says
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening fled from being served a subpoena in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, according to many media reports, including one by the Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune, citing a federal court affidavit, reported that a process server named...
