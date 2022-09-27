Read full article on original website
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
Albert Pujols talks after Cardinals win NL Central title
Albert is headed back to the postseason with the Cardinals. Here's what he had to say after the team clinched the NL Central.
Inside the Cardinals' locker room after NL Central clincher in Milwaukee
Here's a look inside the champagne celebration after the Cardinals clinched the 2022 NL Central title. It's their first division title since 2019.
Key decisions loom for Cardinals as they look to set rotation, roster for wild-card series
ST. LOUIS — With their 13th division title since 2000 secured, the Cardinals’ attention for the final week of the regular season can now shift to preparing for the wild-card series. The decisions that the front office, manager Oli Marmol and the coaching staff have to make will...
Yadi the manager: Molina to lead team Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina may be nearing the end of his time in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he's not going to be leaving a baseball dugout just yet. On Thursday, it was announced that Molina would mange Team Puerto Rico at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Molina is also expected to manage a team in the Venezuelan winter league after the MLB season ends.
Miles Mikolas on the Cardinals postseason chances
Mikolas got the win in the division-clinching game Tuesday night. He's ready for a long playoff run.
