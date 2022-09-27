ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina may be nearing the end of his time in the major leagues with the St. Louis Cardinals, but he's not going to be leaving a baseball dugout just yet. On Thursday, it was announced that Molina would mange Team Puerto Rico at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Molina is also expected to manage a team in the Venezuelan winter league after the MLB season ends.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO