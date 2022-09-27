Read full article on original website
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
KOMO News
Covington man, a Little League umpire, accused of raping teen girl
A Little League umpire accused of child rape will appear in court next week. Prosecutors said Michael Wearmouth, 58, of Covington, raped a 15-year-old special education student multiple times within a five-week period. Documents show he gave the teen marijuana and meth in exchange for sex. The teen girl suffered...
MyNorthwest.com
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
Bar fight leads to shots fired by suspect, Tacoma officer
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma police officer fired shots during a confrontation with a suspect at a bar late Wednesday. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, South Sound 911 received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near South Eighth Street. A caller told emergency dispatchers that a man had fired a gun inside the bar, according to Tacoma police.
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
q13fox.com
Former Weyerhaeuser executive, Gig Harbor man convicted 40 years after ax-murdering his wife
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A former Gig Harbor man and Weyerhaeuser executive has been convicted for the brutal ax-murder of his wife, which happened nearly four decades ago in upstate New York. In 1982, James Krauseneck Jr., now 69, bashed Cathleen Krauseneck, 29, in the head with an ax after she...
MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, files for divorce from second husband
SEATTLE — MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and billionaire philanthropist, has filed for divorce from her second husband. Scott filed for divorce from former science teacher Dan Jewett in King County Superior Court on Monday, according to the New York Times. The couple was together...
myedmondsnews.com
Police Thursday arrest EWHS student who was in class with handgun
Updated at 5:20 p.m. with a letter from Edmonds-Woodway High School Principal Allison Larsen to EWHS families. Thanks to a tip from a student, Edmonds police said they arrested a 15-year-old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom Thursday armed with a handgun. “There are no injuries...
KING-5
BREAKING: Bar fight leads to shots fired in Tacoma
A fight escalated into a shot fired at The Office Bar & Grill in downtown Tacoma. Responding officers shot at the suspect, but nobody was hit.
Man accused of threatening to stab Renton bartender pleads not guilty
Carlos Perez pled not guilty at an arraignment this week for reportedly threatening to stab a Renton bartender earlier this month. A judge ordered him held on $3,000 bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he posed a significant risk to the community. The bartender said he asked Perez to leave because...
q13fox.com
Ronald Clayton: Rapist sentenced to 27 years after stabbing deputy in the neck
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A judge on Monday sentenced Ronald Clayton to 27 years in prison for the attempted murder of a sheriff's deputy in Washington state. A Thurston County deputy was stabbed after responding to a disturbance at a Yelm home late on March 26, 2021. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a home in the Nisqually Pines on Holly Street Southeast. Police say they got a 911 call for an attempted assault.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
My Clallam County
Men arrested in Forks sentenced for 2018 murder of Tacoma woman
Tacoma – 34-year-old Jeremy Jay Warren of Forks was sentenced Friday in US District Court in Tacoma to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land belonging to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Also sentenced was 53-year-old Bobbie Pease of Tacoma,...
Vandals target Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline once again
SHORELINE, Wash. — A Black-owned Shoreline coffee shop frequently hit by vandals and racist threats has been targeted once again. Erwin Weary and his wife got a call from police around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday saying there had been a burglary at their coffee shop, Black Coffee Northwest. “So we...
thejoltnews.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
Army Col. Owen Ray found guilty, faces 10 years in prison
After a years-long process, Army Colonel Owen Ray has been found guilty of three of the seven charges he was facing, and could now be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.
q13fox.com
New bodycam footage: Three separate shootings around the Puget Sound region
FOX 13 is getting a better look at bodycam footage of three shootings involving officers in Pierce County, Washington. 1. A domestic assault suspect fired 15 rounds at an officer in Tacoma more than a month ago. 2. An officer shoots a hit-and-run suspect who brandished a knife in Tacoma. 3. Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies open fire on a driver of a stolen vehicle.
KING 5
