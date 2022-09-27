Read full article on original website
Camden County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Gloucester Catholic ties Woodstown
Nick Renz scored his team-high sixth goal of the year off an assist from Trey Battle to help Gloucester Catholic earn a 1-1 tie with Woodstown in Sewell. Brent Williams converted a pass from Evan Gao in the 11th minute to give Woodstown a 1-0 lead before Renz tied it in the 31st minute.
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Penns Grove topples Pitman
Vincente Bonola finished with two goals and an assist in leading Penns Grove to a 3-1 win over Pitman Thursday in Pitman. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Devils (6-2). Sebastian Hernandez also scored while Ruben Dominguez notched two assists. Elijah Crispin had the goal...
Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Glassboro, Penns Grove among winners
Mathew Rodriguez scored a goal to go along with two assists as Glassboro defeated Pennsville 4-0 in Pennsville. Emirhan Kir also had a goal and an assist with Demier Tossie and Jayden Tossie posting goals as well. Jordan Brown had an assist and Marcus Brown had four saves in goal to get the shutout. Glassboro (5-1-1) outshot Pennsville (5-4) 14-4.
Burlington County girls soccer recap for Sept. 29: NBC shuts out WW-P North
Northern Burlington County got a hat trick from Isabella Vilic as it ended a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over West Windsor-Plainsboro North Thursday in Mansfield Township. Aubrey Platt and Anna Nicosia (two assists) also scored for the Greyhounds (2-6). Samantha Skwarek made three saves for the shutout.
Camden County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Eastern holds off Bishop Eustace
Grace Carnival and Laci Coppola scored the goals that broke a 1-all tie and propelled Eastern to a 3-1 victory over Bishop Eustace Thursday in Pennsauken. Devon Bigos also scored for the Vikings who improved to 4-2. Brynn Somers added an assist. Brianna Bigos scored for the Crusaders (2-5). Haddon...
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
Thanksgiving in October: Woodstown and Salem football meet on a new rivalry date
The Woodstown and Salem High School football teams will convene for a matchup of the top two ranked Group 1 teams in the state on Saturday afternoon. It will be a huge matchup in the long-time rivalry and will carry the added uniqueness of being played in October, instead of on its long-time date of Thanksgiving.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5
One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY ~ Jeep Invasion and OCNJ Half Marathon Set for the Weekend
Jeeps will be displayed on the Boardwalk on Saturday, and runners will take over on Sunday for two traditional events: the Fall New Jersey Jeep Invasion and the OCNJ Half Marathon. About 500Jeepswill roll down the boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 1 and remain on display in lines that stretch from...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
N.J. man, 34, killed at Wildwood H2oi car rally remembered as kind and hardworking
Timothy Ogden and his fiancé Sarah Farmer were driving back to their hotel around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after a long day at the Wildwoods Irish Festival. The couple attended the annual festival every year, enjoying the food and music along the Jersey Shore, said Ogden’s aunt, Stephanie Ogden.
Union County man charged in Wildwood golf car crash during H2Oi rally weekend
A Union County man is charged in a crash with a golf cart that happened during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend. The crash seriously injured a Williamstown man, who was in the cart with his fiancee and four children. Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with...
Atlantic City Mayor Criminal Referral To Atlantic County Prosecutor?
Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small appears to have mixed the official office that he holds with the intersection of partisan politics. Here is the press release and Small’s actions that have been drawn into public question:. The above media advisory was written on official City of Atlantic...
