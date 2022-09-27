FBI Dive Team Turns Up No New Information as Search for Missing 4-Year-Old in Yakima Continues

Read full article on original website
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Yakima Herald Republic
Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks
Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
Man in Crisis Notifies Richland Officers He’d Hidden a Gun Nearby
Richland Police now say cooperation from a citizen and help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped a lot in this issue. Man having a 'crisis' near Richland Community Center. Monday evening, around 7:10 PM RPD was advised about a man having what were believed to be mental issues...
Weeks of Searching But So Far No Sign of Missing Yakima Boy
Despite more than two weeks of searching still no sign of missing 4-year-old Lucian Mungia. The boy has been missing since September 10 when he was last seen by his father at the playground at Sarge Hubbard Park. Authorities have found no signs of foul play and believe he fell in a body of water that surrounds the park. Last week federal forensic and dive teams searched the pond at the park and nearby Buchanan Lake with no results, no sign of the boy. Search and rescue crews have scoured the Yakima River and believe if he did fall into the river his body could be in a variety of places.
Bail Lowered in Yakima Teen Crash Suspect Case
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed continues to be held in the Yakima County Juvenile jail as an investigation continues. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide asked but were denied a request to release the suspect last Thursday. At that time bail was maintained at $250,000. But the bail was lowered to $150,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says if the teen is released on bail he'll be required to be on home monitoring.
nbcrightnow.com
Police ask for footage after man shot in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 23-year-old male was shot in the leg around the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. The Yakima Police Department reports gunshots were heard around 8:42 p.m. on September 27. The man is now in the hospital with non-life-threatening...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
KIMA TV
Yakima man shot, victim didn't see it coming
YAKIMA -- A Yakima man is being treated after he was shot in the thigh Tuesday evening. Yakima police say they got the call at 8:40pm Tuesday night of gunshots heard on the 1300 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers found the 23-year-old man shot in the leg. He was given...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima resident said he saw a man get shot and drop to the ground Tuesday night
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Police officers said a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night. The gunshot victim is recovering at Yakima Memorial Hospital and is said to be okay. Officers said the initial call for gunshots came in just before 9 p.m.. They said they found...
FOX 11 and 41
Sarg Hubbard park reopen after FBI search
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to the Yakima Greenway, Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima is now open after being closed the previous two days while the FBI conducted a search for Lucian Manguia, the 4 year old Yakima boy that has been missing since September, 10. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
No sign of missing Yakima boy as his 5th birthday approaches
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia is supposed to turn 5 years old next week, surrounded by a family who loves him dearly. He’s supposed to get sea creature toys as presents and blow out the candles on his birthday cake. He’s supposed to get to go on rides at the fair for the first time.
Washington Teen Accused in Deadly Crash Said he was Rushing Girlfriend to Hospital After she was Shot
A 17-year-old boy facing vehicular homicide charges after a drive-by-shooting and crash that left three dead said he was waving a Mexican flag out his girlfriend’s car window when shots erupted at an intersection, according to a police report. The teen told police he was trying to get his...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial postponed again for Yakima woman accused of causing the death of a quadriplegic girl
A jury trial for a woman accused of neglecting and causing the death of a quadriplegic girl in her care has been moved to April 24, 2023. Darlina Ann Chilson, 49, of Yakima is facing second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter charges in Yakima County Superior Court in the May 2016 death of 16-year-old Kayce McDermed.
FOX 11 and 41
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire
YAKIMA, Wash. – One man is being taken to the hospital for burn injuries, along with a woman with smoke inhalation following a house fire around the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. The fire is now out, according to crews on...
Missing Yakima boy sparks discussion about park safety
YAKIMA, Wash. — There’s still no sign of 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who went missing more than two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park, but his disappearance has sparked discussions about park safety across the city. KAPP-KVEW spoke with Kellie Connaughton, executive director of the Yakima Greenway, which includes...
KIMA TV
Officers confirm there is an ongoing lockdown in parts of the Yakima County Jail
YAKIMA -- Numerous people contacted Action News over the weekend about alleged riots and mistreatment at the Yakima County Jail. Officials confirmed this last Saturday, inmates on one of the fourth floor maximum security units started throwing water, tablets and other property through open feeding hatches. The inmates were placed...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found floating in river near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 1 p.m. the Benton County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible human remains in a bag floating in the river. The BCSO remained on scene and located the remains just east of the Cable Bridge. The Benton County Coroners Office confirmed that the body found was that...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
