York County, SC

cn2.com

Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Wish for a Special Warrior

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. CN2 was there for the grand tour as Penelope and her parents talk about the struggles and the blessings of fighting cancer during COVID and how a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made the ending of treatment even more memorable.
FORT MILL, SC
York County, SC
York County, SC
York County, SC
cn2.com

Fall Fun at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is open and has something for everyone in the family to enjoy!. In business for over 70 years they are a family owned farm offering a maze for adults and kids, pumpkins in the Fall and strawberries in the Spring. From delicious cider to hot cocoa they have great fun for everyone.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Chester Co. Farm Prepares for Impacts of Hurricane Ian

LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Its now making its way through Florida headed to the Carolinas. While it could be another 24 hours until the storm gets here, the Tri-County is preparing. We can expect heavy rainfall...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – Rainbow Rooster

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One business is taking advantage of the City of Chester’s restoration momentum. It’s the Rainbow Rooster Boutique. if your looking for an eclectic unique experience this boutique in Chester offers antiques, vintage and new items. The Rainbow Rooster offers space for...
CHESTER, SC
mytjnow.com

Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history

Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred. The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
LANCASTER, SC

