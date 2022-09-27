Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Today – Fall Fun at Hall Family Farm, A Child’s Wish Comes True, Gold Bows and Downtown Mural
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – We are sliding into Fall at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster County. And, it is never to early to begin thinking holidays, come out to the York County Humane Society’s Christmas and Halloween Boutique Shop. Plus, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month...
cn2.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation Grants Wish for a Special Warrior
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After ringing the bell, 9 year old Penelope Macaluso, steps into a room designed especially for her after her battle with Cancer. CN2 was there for the grand tour as Penelope and her parents talk about the struggles and the blessings of fighting cancer during COVID and how a gift from the Make-A-Wish Foundation has made the ending of treatment even more memorable.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Donated Gift Helps Veteran Commute to Work
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Special thanks to many organizations and people for helping our veterans. Leland Sumners says this bike, which was gifted to him, will keep him from making a 2 hour walk after work at night. The public transportation ends at 7 PM and he...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard: Band Champions, Family Day at Winthrop and 5K in Lancaster
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Band championships, Winthrop Family Day and a 5K Fun Day in Lancaster. CHAMPIONS: Nation Ford Band was named the Grand Champion at the 2022 Olde English Festival of Bands competition this past weekend. The contest was held at the District 3 Stadium. Nation...
cn2.com
Fall Fun at Hall Family Farm in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hall Family Farm in Lancaster is open and has something for everyone in the family to enjoy!. In business for over 70 years they are a family owned farm offering a maze for adults and kids, pumpkins in the Fall and strawberries in the Spring. From delicious cider to hot cocoa they have great fun for everyone.
cn2.com
Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”
cn2.com
Chester Co. Farm Prepares for Impacts of Hurricane Ian
LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Its now making its way through Florida headed to the Carolinas. While it could be another 24 hours until the storm gets here, the Tri-County is preparing. We can expect heavy rainfall...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Surprised By Familiar Deputy
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received a surprise visit from Deputy Pablo Blas. He was injured in an off-duty motorcycle accident in August and spent many days in the hospital, and he didn’t expect to recover this quickly. Today he stopped...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Hurricane Ian, Drive-By Shooting Charged, Child Struck by Tractor Trailer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement saying 3 of those suspects are juveniles. This comes after 15 year old JaShawnna Coleman was shot when a bullet went through the wall of the Kershaw apartment she was visiting. York County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the 6th...
WYFF4.com
Special needs bus driver in South Carolina dies after driving more than 1 million miles for the district
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bus driver in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with more than a million miles behind the wheel has died, according to Spartanburg School District One. The district announced Tuesday on Facebook the 'untimely' passing of Lynn Pittman. Pittman began driving a bus in 1978 in Spartanburg...
cn2.com
Fort Mill Main Street Closed Each Weekend Throughout the Month of October
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Main Street in Fort Mill will be closed every weekend in October for Weekends on Main. Unfortunately with the weather this weekend the event is now cancelled. But be sure to plan for those future weekends – where the closure will begin on...
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Rainbow Rooster
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One business is taking advantage of the City of Chester’s restoration momentum. It’s the Rainbow Rooster Boutique. if your looking for an eclectic unique experience this boutique in Chester offers antiques, vintage and new items. The Rainbow Rooster offers space for...
Skydivers speak out after parachuter dies in fall in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a deadly accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, South Carolina, almost exactly one year from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make a turn at a low altitude […]
mytjnow.com
Competitors travel to Winthrop Coliseum to attend the largest Ultimate Event in SC history
Despite a “minimal marketing” effort, 225 people attended the Winthrop Coliseum’s first esports event on Sept. 17. In what was meant to be a test event “to learn if the Coliseum could handle the capacity (bandwidth and power – which I’m still anxious about),” Sheila Burkhalter said. But, the event has now become the largest Ultimate Event in South Carolina history.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September, 28th
The Gaston County mugshots for Wednesday, September 28th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com
14 Year Old Killed After Being Hit by Truck in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster County coroner says a 14 year old girl was killed after attempting to cross South Carolina Highway 9 in Lancaster County on Wednesday when the incident occurred. The teen attended Buford High School says the coroner. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers...
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers
The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – DaVontae Bracey
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – This week’s CN2 Athlete of the Week is Kershaw’s Andrew Jackson High School’s Senior DaVontae Bracey.
cn2.com
Four in Custody in Drive-By Shooting Death of 15 year old
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Department is saying that four people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of Jashawna Coleman, 15, of Lancaster in the Foxwood Apartments this past Sunday. In a statement from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department:. Four...
