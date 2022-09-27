Read full article on original website
Melissa Long Barham
2d ago
Another child has lost their life. Another mother has lost a child. When are people going to see that this culture is killing us? Lord Have mercy! God rest her soul and visit her Mama and loved ones and grant them healing of soul. My heart goes out to them. ☦️☦️☦️💔😢
Reply
13
Robin Anderson
2d ago
the family should sue Kershaw county for every dime. It's to the point cops don't want to do anything but write speeding tickets and catch people with drugs. They should have checked the rooms. then that poor girl would probably still be alive. Cowards is what we have for cops.
Reply(5)
5
silly me
2d ago
this is so sad, impulsive and not ok .. I hope they exhaust all leads and fine this or these humans involved and at fought
Reply
3
Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”
