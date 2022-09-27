Read full article on original website
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
Gloucester County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: OLMA still perfect, tops Buena
Our Lady of Mercy Academy scored four times in the first quarter to remain perfect on the season following Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Buena in Franklin Township. Mina Lockhart finished with two goals and an assist for the Villagers (7-0). Lauren King added a goal and two assists. Isabella Elentrio and Gabby Eaise also had markers.
Camden County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Gloucester Catholic ties Woodstown
Nick Renz scored his team-high sixth goal of the year off an assist from Trey Battle to help Gloucester Catholic earn a 1-1 tie with Woodstown in Sewell. Brent Williams converted a pass from Evan Gao in the 11th minute to give Woodstown a 1-0 lead before Renz tied it in the 31st minute.
Warren County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Warren Hills and Voorhees victorious
Anabella Jones starred for Voorhees with three goals in its 6-1 win over Montgomery in Skillman. Abigail Sell added two goals for Voorhees, which led 3-0 after the first quarter. Isabella Settembrini also had a goal. Dana Levy scored for Montgomery. Warren Hills 6, Watchung Hills 0. Addie Conaboy starred...
Morris County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Morristown shuts out Mount Olive
Jobella Estiverne led the way for Morristown with two goals and two assists in its 4-0 win over Mount Olive in Morristown. Amanda Ramirez dished out two assists in the victory while Jill Cain and Aoife Nerz recorded one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Somerset County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Ridge, Pingry victorious
Catalina Pravda scored the only goal of the game in the fourth quarter off an assist from Jenna Narleski for Ridge in its 1-0 win over Hunterdon Central in Basking Ridge. Abby Santonastaso made three saves in the shutout and Kelly Weaver kept Hunterdon Central in the game with 17 saves.
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Penns Grove topples Pitman
Vincente Bonola finished with two goals and an assist in leading Penns Grove to a 3-1 win over Pitman Thursday in Pitman. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Devils (6-2). Sebastian Hernandez also scored while Ruben Dominguez notched two assists. Elijah Crispin had the goal...
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
Morris County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Pequannock and Parsippany earn shutouts
Devin Patel scored the only goal of the game on an assist from Andrew Kopec for Parsippany in its 1-0 win over Dover in Parsippany. Nick Jones made five saves in the shutout. Finn Powers and Brendan Brady scored goals for Pequannock in its 2-0 win over Morris Catholic in Denville.
Salem County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Glassboro, Penns Grove among winners
Mathew Rodriguez scored a goal to go along with two assists as Glassboro defeated Pennsville 4-0 in Pennsville. Emirhan Kir also had a goal and an assist with Demier Tossie and Jayden Tossie posting goals as well. Jordan Brown had an assist and Marcus Brown had four saves in goal to get the shutout. Glassboro (5-1-1) outshot Pennsville (5-4) 14-4.
Union County field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Cranford, Oak Knoll, SPF come out on top
Olivia Stahley had a multi-goal effort for Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 4-2 win over Milburn in Scotch Plains. Sophia Zambrio and Catherine Skwirut added one goal each for Scotch Plains-Fanwood, which outscored Millburn 2-1 in the fourth quarter. Molly Boehm and Julia Neiman recorded the goals for Millburn. Cranford 4,...
Hunterdon County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: South Hunterdon wins one-goal game
Luis Sanchez scored the game-winner three minutes left in overtime for South Hunterdon in its 3-2 win over Belvidere in Lambertville. Kyle Ingersoll added two goals for South Hunterdon on a driven ball from 20 yards out and on a bending ball into the corner of the net from 30 yards out.
Essex field hockey roundups for Sept. 29: Montclair earns shutout; Summit wins
Ceci Cowart scored two goals to lead Montclair to a 4-0 win over Gov. Livingston, in Montclair. Marin Furer posted a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-3). Laura Odabe also scored. Isabel Ginns made one save to earn the shutout. Gov. Livingston fell to 2-4-2. Summit 3, Montclair Kimberley...
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
Essex County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: No. 16 Montclair and West Orange earn shutouts
Evie Campbell netted two goals to lead Montclair, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Nutley, in Montclair. Montclair (8-0-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Caroline Anton added on a goal to the win while Teah Glorie made one save to earn...
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
Thanksgiving in October: Woodstown and Salem football meet on a new rivalry date
The Woodstown and Salem High School football teams will convene for a matchup of the top two ranked Group 1 teams in the state on Saturday afternoon. It will be a huge matchup in the long-time rivalry and will carry the added uniqueness of being played in October, instead of on its long-time date of Thanksgiving.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5
One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
Girls Soccer: Prep B Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Prep B seeds have been finalized and Rutgers Prep is the top seed in the bracket. The first round games will be played on Thursday, Oct. 6, and the semifinal round will played on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26. 1-Rutgers Prep. 2-Newark Academy.
