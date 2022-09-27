Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says
South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
US embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia immediately, warning that dual nationals could be drafted into the Ukraine war
The US Embassy in Moscow is urging Americans to leave Russia as soon as possible. The embassy warned that dual nationals could be conscripted into military service. Putin recently announced a military mobilization plan as the Ukraine war rages on. The US Embassy in Moscow said in a new security...
Biden Approves $1.1 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine; Russia Denies Nord Stream Sabotage Allegations
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.
The U.S. and China Need to Resume Talks Over Taiwan — But Away From the Public Eye, Says Think Tank
The United States and China are currently playing a "blame game" with each other, and dialogue needs to be reestablished, said Paul Haenle, who holds the Maurice R. Greenberg director's chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. But U.S. President Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping need to...
Two Large Hong Kong IPOs Drop in Trading Debut: China EV Maker Leapmotor Plunges, Onewo Shares Dip
Shares of Onewo dropped from its offer price of 49.35 Hong Kong dollars ($6.29) per share in early trade, while Leapmotor's stock also fell compared to its offer price of 48 Hong Kong dollars per share. Onewo, a subsidiary of property developer China Vanke, raised 5.6 billion Hong Kong dollars...
Australia's House Prices Fall, Interest Rates Soar But Analysts Say There's No Crash Yet
Banks have passed on the increased borrowing costs through higher loan rates, which are now hovering between 4% and 5% and on track to rise further. Australian homeowner Lili Zhang said her repayments will soon double to about A$16,000 a month and she is worried. Australia's house prices are among...
Amazon Hikes Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes
Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
Inflation Has Yet to Peak, CFOs Say, and Recession Is Already Here Or Soon to Hit
A majority of CFOs surveyed by CNBC said they do not think inflation has peaked. The Federal Reserve has indicated it will continue to hike rates until it gets inflation under control, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently saying that "inflation has not really come down." The CNBC CFO Council...
CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
Bosnia election expected to re-legitimize a failing system
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s general election should be about the fight against rampant corruption and helping the country’s ailing economy. But at a time when Russia has a strong incentive to reignite conflict in the small Balkan nation, Sunday’s vote appears set to be an easy test for the long-entrenched nationalists who have ignored the needs of the people.
CarMax's Earnings Miss Is a Win in the Fed's Battle Against Inflation, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that used car retailer CarMax's recent earnings shortfall is good news for the Federal Reserve's quest to tamp down inflation. "When you look at this quarter from CarMax, it tells you the Fed's been incredibly successful at eroding consumer confidence," he said. CNBC's...
Britain's Liz Truss to Hold Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog for talks on Friday. The Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces financial forecasts for the U.K. economy, has reportedly been asked to write a draft report for Oct. 7 which will be handed to Kwarteng.
Growth Stock Crash: 3 Remarkable Stocks to Add $300 to Right Now
The growth-driven Nasdaq Composite losing up to 34% of its value creates the perfect opportunity to put your money to work.
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns
A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
