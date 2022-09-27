ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

U.S., South Korea Are Working to ‘Rectify the Problems' on EV Subsidies, South Korea Trade Minister Says

South Korean officials have established a "bilateral engagement channel" with U.S. counterparts to resolve issues stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). South Korean officials claim the Act hurt Korean automakers by excluding them in its extended tax credit scheme for electric vehicles that only apply to cars assembled in America.
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Biden Approves $1.1 Billion More in Military Aid to Ukraine; Russia Denies Nord Stream Sabotage Allegations

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. After a series of sham referendums in four Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the results are out. Unsurprisingly, they show a resounding majority voted to join Russia. The referendums are widely seen as rigged, as many irregular voting practices have been reported.
MILITARY
#Electric Cars#New Cars#S P Global Ratings#Chinese
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Hikes Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers

Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Zocdoc's Founder on the No. 1 Health-Care Consumer Problem That Never Changes

Zocdoc founder Oliver Kharraz, an MD, stepped into the CEO role in 2015. The timing brought him face to face with the pandemic and rise of telehealth. But the company's mission of using tech to better connect patients and doctors hasn't changed, though he did have to overhaul the business model to make the economics sustainable.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

CHINT Carbon Reduction Gets Underway as the Global Campaign Comes to a Close

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- CHINT Limitless has successfully wrapped up its global branding season, wherein it made strides in sharing carbon reduction solutions with more than ten different countries and regions, and set out to explore new paths for Chinese businesses to communicate with companies going abroad. “CHINT is deeply rooted in the global electric power market, and is constantly exploring the greater potential for energy transformation. Our desire is to engage in the sharing of innovative concepts and opportunities related to electricity throughout the world, and to work hand-in-hand with others in creating a greener world.” commented CEO of CHINT Electrics, Ms. Lily Zhang. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005156/en/ CHINT carbon reduction gets underway as the Global Campaign comes to a close (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Bosnia election expected to re-legitimize a failing system

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s general election should be about the fight against rampant corruption and helping the country’s ailing economy. But at a time when Russia has a strong incentive to reignite conflict in the small Balkan nation, Sunday’s vote appears set to be an easy test for the long-entrenched nationalists who have ignored the needs of the people.
ELECTIONS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Britain's Liz Truss to Hold Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes

LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog for talks on Friday. The Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces financial forecasts for the U.K. economy, has reportedly been asked to write a draft report for Oct. 7 which will be handed to Kwarteng.
U.K.
The Independent

Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns

A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this...
PUBLIC HEALTH

