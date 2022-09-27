High Country Council of Governments presents awards at annual banquet

BOONE — On Sept. 9, 2022, High Country Council of Governments held its annual awards ceremony at the Grandview Ballroom on Appalachian State University’s campus to recognize outstanding achievements and contributions by elected officials, local government employees, and advisory committee members.

The 47th Annual Banquet was a time to celebrate regionalism and collaboration, HCCOG member governments and partners, and the organization’s service to the region. During the event, local elected officials, government employees, and board members were recognized for exemplary leadership and service.

High Country Council of Governments (HCCOG) is a regional entity that serves and supports local governments in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey counties.

Award winners were nominated by elected and appointed officials from the seven-county region.

HCCOG Executive Board Chair and Ashe County Commissioner Chair Todd McNeill presented the first three awards.

NCDOT Board of Transportation member Cullie Tarleton was recognized as this year’s Outstanding Rural Transportation Advisory Committee (RTAC) member by his fellow board members. This award recognizes an individual’s contribution to the region as a whole and their knowledge of the region’s transportation needs.

Avery County native Rachel Deal was recognized posthumously as one of this year’s Outstanding Senior Tar Heel Legislature members. This award honors remarkable service and contributions to the older adults in the region.

Deal was admired throughout the entire state and was loved in our mountain community for her lifetime of service to others. As a dedicated volunteer for many causes over the course of several decades, Rachel Deal leaves behind a huge legacy. In addition to the NC Senior Heel Legislature, Deal gave time, energy and talent to many causes including, but not limited to, the Avery Humane Society, the Rural Transportation Coordinating Committee, WAMY Community Action, Crossnore School, Crossnore Presbyterian Church, Dellinger Memorial Park and Avery Senior Services.

Ms. Deal’s service to the aging community of our region and North Carolina was lengthy and robust. Rachel was an original member of the Senior Tar Heel Legislature, serving for almost 30 years starting in 1993 when the organization was founded. Her tenure and efforts contributed to many accomplishments that have improved the lives of countless older adults throughout the entire state. Her dedication as a volunteer was honored with many awards including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

At the most recent statewide Senior Tar Heel Legislature meeting, the entire group of almost 200 people sang one of her favorite songs, “God Bless America,” in her honor. This fitting tribute left everyone with a smile on their face thinking about Rachel’s dedication to community.

Ms. Deal’s niece, Maggie Lauterer, accepted this award in Rachel’s honor.

Mitchell County native Charles P. Duncan was recognized posthumously as this year’s second Outstanding Senior Tar Heel Legislature member.

Charles Pippin Duncan was born and raised in Spruce Pine, NC, and dedicated his entire life to serving the families and residents of Mitchell County. While attending Harris High School, Charles met the love of his life, Norma, and the two married after he attended Lees-McRae College. Throughout their 64 wonderful years of marriage, Charles and Norma raised two children and welcomed four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren to their growing family.

Mr. Duncan’s entire adult life was spent in service to others. First, Charles served two terms in the United States Army, then continued his service as a church deacon, where he served as a volunteer with youth services as a teacher, leader, and bus driver. Charles was also a longtime member of the Spruce Pine Optimist Club, being awarded a lifetime membership in 1977 and playing an instrumental part in establishing the Brad Reagan Memorial Recreation Park. Duncan was also heavily involved in Little League Youth Programs and volunteered as the clock operator for Harris Middle School and Mitchell High School football games. He was a lifelong Tar Heels fan and could often be found traveling to Chapel Hill for games.

In his spirit of service to others, Duncan served as a volunteer with the Senior Tar Heel Legislature alongside his beautiful bride, Norma, for more than 12 years. He rarely missed a meeting and always contributed thoughtful suggestions on improvements to aging services in North Carolina. Needless to say, we will miss his presence within the High Country. His strong will, grace, and determination to make our community better made Charles someone we all should attempt to emulate.

Mr. Duncan’s wife, Norma Duncan, accepted this award in Charles’ honor.

HCCOG Executive Board Vice-Chair and Town of Blowing Rock Mayor Pro Tem, Doug Matheson, presented the next five awards.

Felicia Culbreath-Setzer, Regional Operations Director – Northwest Prosperity Zone for N.C. Department of Commerce, and Lynette Orbovich, member of the State Employees Association of N.C.(SEANC), were selected by fellow board members as this year’s Outstanding Regional Workforce Development Board Members. This award recognizes service and effort given to the region and its citizens in workforce development, and this year there was a tie.

Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox was recognized by the region’s managers/administrators, and local elected officials, as this year’s Outstanding Local Government Manager in the High Country region. The award acknowledges the contributions a manager has made to local government through his/her professionalism, leadership, and accomplishments as manager or chief administrator.

Jessica Welborn, GIS Planner, was recognized as one of this year’s Outstanding Staff Members at High Country Council of Governments. This award recognizes an individual’s willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, contributing to a positive work environment, and promoting a healthy image of the COG in our region and this year there was a tie. Welborn has been a dedicated employee for almost 15 years.

Victoria Oxentine, Communications Manager was also recognized as one of this year’s Outstanding Staff Members at High Country Council of Governments.

Oxentine is said to always go above and beyond to help everyone she works with. She does so with a “positive attitude and a smile on her face.”

HCCOG Executive Board Chair and Ashe County Commissioner Chair Todd McNeill presented the final two awards.

Town of Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar was selected as this year’s Outstanding Local Elected Official in the High Country region. This award honors outstanding service and leadership to the community.

The High Country Council of Governments’ Executive Board chose Eddie Settle, Wilkes County Commissioner, as their Outstanding Executive Board Member. This award honors service and effort in promoting cooperation among local governments in the region and the state.

HCCOG would like to congratulate all award recipients and thank them for their dedicated service to High Country citizens.

The High Country Council of Governments is a regional entity that serves and supports local government members and stakeholders with professional services by effectively maximizing resources to meet ever-changing needs that improve the quality of life and economic prosperity of the High Country.