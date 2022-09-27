ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin

Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
VIRGINIA STATE
Local
Virginia Education
County
Rockingham County, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Broadway, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Education
WHSV

Afton Express celebrates one year of business

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Afton Express gives rides to and from Charlottesville at the cost of $3 and the staff is excited to see what’s ahead, after the warm welcome of a first year. With stops in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, Afton Express has completed 9,000 passenger...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
#Linus K12#Retirement#Broadway High School#The School Board
royalexaminer.com

Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies

In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs

(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are getting ready to rally for the third annual Shenandoah Green Climate March on Friday, Sept. 30. The route starts at Mary Baldwin University, heads down Frederick Street, turns at Lewis Street, and ends at Sunset Pavilion. Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world...
STAUNTON, VA
theriver953.com

Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray

As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
WAYNESBORO, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department

A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
STAR TANNERY, VA

