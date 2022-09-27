Read full article on original website
wina.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
WHSV
JMU Faculty and students working to encourage civic engagement ahead of elections
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Midterm elections are just over a month away, and staff and students at James Madison University are working to educate on the importance of using your voice. “We think about it in three ways engaged learning, community engagement, and civic engagement,” Interim Executive Director of JMU’s...
royalexaminer.com
Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin
Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
WHSV
Afton Express celebrates one year of business
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Afton Express gives rides to and from Charlottesville at the cost of $3 and the staff is excited to see what’s ahead, after the warm welcome of a first year. With stops in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, Afton Express has completed 9,000 passenger...
WHSV
Ahead of Ian’s remnants, Valley orchard looking for volunteer harvesters
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- The owners of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville are hoping volunteers will help save as much of their crop as possible ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s impact in Virginia. The Rockingham County orchard is looking for people to spend time picking apples...
pagevalleynews.com
Supervisors also delay vote on boundary line adjustment at Fairview and other county news
LURAY, Sept. 19 — The Page County Board of Supervisors delayed action on a boundary line adjustment at Fairview Estates following a public hearing held during last week’s meeting. A request from Ramsey Inc. seeks to add 5.68 acres containing 14 residential lots to the town limits of...
WHSV
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
royalexaminer.com
Ennis Family files $6 million wrongful death lawsuit, citing excessive force by Warren County deputies
In separate responses to the lawsuit, both deputies deny the allegations and request a dismissal of the lawsuit. Poe’s co-counsel Carlene Booth Johnson filed a memorandum in support of dismissal of the suit on September 12, writing that, “While the Complaint conclusorily [SIC] asserts that plaintiff is bringing this action in his capacity as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, the Complaint does not offer a single fact supporting that assertion. The plaintiff has not shown when, where, or how he qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Ralph Ennis, nor provided any facts or evidence showing that he properly qualified to bring this action.”
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WHSV
Public hearing Tuesday on proposal for Mt. Crawford’s largest housing development ever
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Mount Crawford’s planning commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday night for a proposed housing development that would be the largest in the town’s history. A developer is hoping to build 211 townhomes off of Parsons Court which will...
theriver953.com
Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident
Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
WHSV
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
WHSV
Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are getting ready to rally for the third annual Shenandoah Green Climate March on Friday, Sept. 30. The route starts at Mary Baldwin University, heads down Frederick Street, turns at Lewis Street, and ends at Sunset Pavilion. Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world...
theriver953.com
Follow up to Mon.’s barricade situation in Luray
As a follow up to the barricade situation in Luray on Sept. 26 police have a made an arrest. After repeated attempts to get Wright out of the barricaded home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue failed authorities forced their way in. There they found Wright and a 15...
WHSV
Valley Program for Aging Services adding robotic companion pets to dementia care kits
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pets can provide comfort when living alone, especially to those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, even when those pets are robotic. That’s according to a national study published in 2020 conducted by over ten research facilities including James Madison University. Thanks to grant funding...
WHSV
Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property. Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department
A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
