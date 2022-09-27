Read full article on original website
Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to Industrial / Agricultural complex fire
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – On September 28, 2022 at approximately 0100 hours, Aberdeen Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 4800 block of 8th Ave NE at the Ag Processing Inc. (AGP) facility for a reported fire in the upper stories of one of the buildings on this complex. The...
Sioux Falls Police: Aberdeen man attempted to grab 3-year-old girl in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Sioux Falls police say the parents saw the suspect lurking around their daughter days before he attempted to grab her. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the parents were outside the women’s mission in northeast Sioux Falls around 12:30 p.m. with their 3-year-old daughter. The little girl was not right by the parent’s side, but she was within a reasonable distance when the suspect walked by and said something to the little girl. The 3-year-old’s mother said the suspect tried to grab the little girl by the arm. The mother yelled at the suspect, and then the man continued walking.
Prayer vigil held in Sioux Falls for Faulkton student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Families and students from Faulkton as well as surrounding communities gathered outside the Sanford Children’s Hospital tonight to pray for Kayden Hammond. Hammond is a junior at Faulkton High School. He was diagnosed with leukemia in January of 2022. On September 14th Hammond...
Aberdeen family honored as ‘Angels in Adoption’
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily and Dan Richardt have been fostering children for five years. Recently, they traveled to Washington, D.C., to be honored by U.S. Congress as Angels in Adoption. Each year, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute recognizes families from each state who advocate for foster...
NSU Off-roader Earns Second NSIC XC Weekly Honor of the Season
BURNSVILLE, MN (NorthernSun.org) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the men’s cross country athlete of the week on Tuesday, with senior Jackson Harrison nabbing his second honor of the season. Harrison and the Wolves competed from the Roy Griak Invitational last weekend. NSIC Men’s Cross Country Athlete...
