Transport Biosecurity, Bioexclusion and Biocontainment Highlight Planned Wean to Harvest Biosecurity Program
The principles of transport biosecurity, biocontainment and bioexclusion are the focus of a wean to harvest biosecurity program now under development. Two task forces, struck by the Swine Health Information Center, the Foundation for Food and Agricultural Research and the National Pork Board, one focussing on transport biosecurity and the other on bioexclusion and biocontainment, are in the process of developing criteria for Wean to Harvest Biosecurity program. SHIC Executive Director Dr. Paul Sundberg says the objective is to put together a call for proposals that can be sent out in October.
US hog herd shrinks; December hogs ease – CME
Benchmark December lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) eased on Thursday ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) quarterly hog and pigs report, released after the market closed. CME October hogs firmed 0.750 cent at 89.450 cents per lb, but most-active December hogs fell 0.100...
U.S. Veterinarians Observe Efforts to Prevent ASF From Entering Puerto Rico
A group of U.S. veterinarians has had a first-hand look at efforts to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever in the Caribbean. Last month a group of 15 U.S. veterinarians traveled to Puerto Rico for a first-hand look at what USDA and Customs and Border Protection are doing on the island in the areas of prevention, preparedness and surveillance for African Swine Fever. Swine Health Information Center Associate Director Dr. Megan Niederwerder says the increased focus on Puerto Rico is due to its close geographic proximity to the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Feeding Spray Dried Plasma (SDP) Improved the Efficacy of a Candidate African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) Vaccine
The recent re-emergence of ETEC related disease has primarily been associated with F18 and K88 Escherichia coli strains with reports of up to 20-30% nursery pig mortality in severe cases. Traditional health management protocols appear to be less effective, and this may be related to recent reports that current strains of ETEC have developed more resistance to medications approved for use in swine. Nutritional strategies to reduce the severity of ETEC disease include use of diets with highly digestible ingredients, like spray dried plasma (SDP), milk proteins, soy isolate protein, and fibrous ingredients like rolled oats. Two recent studies [1,2] confirm that spray dried plasma in feed can improve survival and growth of pigs under ETEC F18 or K88 challenge.
USDA Announces Major Actions To Spur Competition, Protect Livestock Producers
Today, at a meeting of the White House Competition Council, President Biden will announce two new efforts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to support fair and competitive meat and poultry markets, as part of the Department’s role in the President’s Competition Council. These efforts include:. (1)...
Genesus Global Market Report Mexico September 2022
Fernando Ortiz, Genesus Ibero-American Business Development Manager. First semester of 2021 vs the same period in 2022, prices in the country for meat increased by 17.7%. has decreased in beef by 15.6% volume while the price increased by 9.7%,. Pork increased in volume by 1.4% and price decreased by 11.8%
