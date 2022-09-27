Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed
Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian becomes a hurricane again, with landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday. First deaths confirmed in Florida.
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Tropical Storm Ian forecast to reach Category 4 strength as it tracks toward Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, the ninth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is forecast to reach up to Category 4 hurricane strength before hitting Florida next week. If it does, it will be the first major hurricane to impact the state since 2018.
What North Carolina needs to know as Hurricane Ian threatens landfall in Florida
Hurricane Ian is on a collision course with Florida, but we could see some impacts as far north as North Carolina.
23 migrants missing after boat sinks off Florida coast during Hurricane Ian
A boat carrying migrants to the United States sank off of the coast of Florida and left 23 people missing in the midst of Hurricane Ian, US Border Patrol said on Wednesday. According to the agency, four Cuban migrants on the boat were able to swim to shore after their vessel sank. The US Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue mission for the 23 people who are missing as the hurricane threatens communities across the state. “U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida,” Miami Chief Patrol...
Hurricane Ian one of the strongest storms to hit US: Here are the others
Hurricane Ian has left a trail of destruction across the Florida peninsula after making landfall on the southwest coast on Wednesday afternoon. Ian was a top-end Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph sustained winds when it moved onshore around 2:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Cay Costa, a barrier island west of Cape Coral, Fla. (Category 5 winds begin at 157 mph.)
'Catastrophic winds': Hurricane Ian to approach Florida's west coast on Wednesday
Hurricane Ian remains a Category 3 hurricane with the same speed as earlier today, according to the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory. Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm. Ian's maximum sustained winds are 120 mph and is expected to re-strengthen today through Wednesday. ...
2.5 Million Floridians Ordered to Evacuate as Hurricane Ian Intensifies to Category 3
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida’s west coast. The Category 3 storm is about 265 miles south of Sarasota, as of writing. It’s projected to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane and to move north and northeast, making landfall on Florida’s west coast just south of Tampa on Wednesday evening, according to NOAA’s latest public advisory.
1.5 million in Florida lose power as Hurricane Ian barrels through the state
What category storm is Hurricane Ian now? How much flooding is in Florida from Hurricane Ian? What will the damage be in Florida after Hurricane Ian?
Ian Strengthens Back Into Category 1 Hurricane Ahead of Second Landfall
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, isn’t finished with the carnage. The system, after dropping to a tropical storm, now has regenerated as it churns through the warm water of the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says Ian’s winds are back up...
