Elk Grove, CA

CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody

RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office

MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide

MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38. The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m. Arriving deputies...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
TRACY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 26, 2022

Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466. Location: 9200 block of Majesties Ct. Suspect: JUVENILE (BMJ, 16, ARRESTED) RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/ER TECHNICIAN. PC 466 Burglary tools. Time: 1343 hours. Report: 22-005505. Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

Police investigating deadly shooting in Oak Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in Sacramento County are now investigating the fourth homicide since Monday evening. A man died after a shooting Tuesday in Sacramento near the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. When...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
AOL Corp

Elk Grove man facing felony charges in shooting after argument led to gunfire

An Elk Grove man arrested Sunday after shooting another man during an argument last week is being held on felony assault charges. Elk Grove police arrested Sundeep Singh, 25, at his home Sunday, days after the Sept. 21 shooting in the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Drive. Officers called to the scene that Wednesday found blood in the street but no victim.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

