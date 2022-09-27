Read full article on original website
Related
1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody
RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
KCRA.com
Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office
MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
Matthew McDonough identified as man killed in Modesto homicide
MODESTO, Calif. — Authorities identified a man killed in an early morning Modesto shooting as Matthew McDonough, 38. The Modesto man was killed near the airport. Deputies responded to the incident at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside in unincorporated Modesto just after 3:30 a.m. Arriving deputies...
Sacramento County homeless man accused of killing James Raleigh, 74
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies said a homeless man was put behind bars after allegedly killing a 74-year-old man Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Darin Chastain, 54 of Sacramento County. He was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide. In a news release, deputies...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento teens arrested after a pursuit in a stolen car
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 1 p.m., the Roseville Police’s automated license plate reader system noticed a stolen vehicle driving near Riverside Avenue and Cirby Way. The stolen Hyundai Elantra was […]
Son arrested after stabbing father in Tracy
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Tracy and is facing charges for attempted murder following a stabbing on Wednesday, according to the Tracy Police Department. Police said they arrived to the 3000 block of Jeanette Court at around 11:40 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Anthony Stipp was […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary September 26, 2022
Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466. Location: 9200 block of Majesties Ct. Suspect: JUVENILE (BMJ, 16, ARRESTED) RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING PUBLIC/PEACE OFFICER/ER TECHNICIAN. PC 466 Burglary tools. Time: 1343 hours. Report: 22-005505. Charges: VC 10851 (A), 2800.2 (A), PC 496 D(A), 148 (A)(1), 466.
Deputy shoots machete-wielding man during South Sacramento welfare check
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after being shot and killed during a welfare check in South Sacramento Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Rodney Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a home on Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road. Grassmann says a resident inside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
Stockton police assembling team to review patterns related to recent homicides
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced Wednesday it’s assembling a team to examine patterns investigators noticed related to recent homicides. In a news release posted on Facebook, police said they noticed some of the recent homicides in the city are happening during the night or early morning hours, and that the victims were alone.
4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Oak Park neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials in Sacramento County are now investigating the fourth homicide since Monday evening. A man died after a shooting Tuesday in Sacramento near the Oak Park neighborhood. Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of 6th Avenue. When...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Attempted murder, marijuana cultivation, annoying calls to 9-1-1
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 5. Robert Lee Harris, 60, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a narcotic substance and possession of cocaine...
AOL Corp
Elk Grove man facing felony charges in shooting after argument led to gunfire
An Elk Grove man arrested Sunday after shooting another man during an argument last week is being held on felony assault charges. Elk Grove police arrested Sundeep Singh, 25, at his home Sunday, days after the Sept. 21 shooting in the 5200 block of Lake Pleasant Drive. Officers called to the scene that Wednesday found blood in the street but no victim.
'He lost his mommy' | Mother killed, 4-year-old hospitalized after train crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — A day of celebration ultimately ended in tragedy for a family in Lincoln. A mother and her four-year-old son, Easton, were involved in an accident that sent the child to the hospital, but the mother, Ashlee Rhodes, didn't survive. "It kills you to see your baby...
2 killed in shooting at South Natomas apartment complex
SACRAMENTO – A violent night in Sacramento has police investigating two separate homicide scenes, including one at an apartment complex that left two people dead.Both incidents happened around 11 p.m. Monday, Sacramento police say. The apartment complex incident was near Azevedo and Moontree drives. Witnesses reported hearing just over a dozen gunshots. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. Two people were killed in the shooting, police say; one of the victims was 17 years old. Police are also investigating a second homicide that happened around the same time as the first, this one near Eleanor Avenue and Arcade Boulevard. One person was killed in this incident, police say. Investigators believe both incidents are not related.
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0