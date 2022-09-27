With just a few days until the start of early voting, the public campaign for the Unit 5 referendum is about to begin. The pro-referendum community group calling itself Yes For Unit 5 stepped into public view Monday, launching a website and Facebook page. It aims to sell the community on a referendum that would finally address Unit 5’s multimillion-dollar budget deficit, which has already led to tip-of-the-iceberg cuts. Organized opposition has not yet emerged, though tax-rate referenda like this one typically are difficult to pass. Over the past 15 years, around 38% of these types of referenda have been approved statewide.

NORMAL, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO